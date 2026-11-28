Moshi. Nearly 70 percent of breast cancer patients seeking treatment at hospitals in Kilimanjaro Region have already used traditional remedies, contributing to delayed medical attention and diagnosis at advanced stages, new research findings show.

Dr Elizabeth Msoka of KCMC University conducted the study between 2021 and 2025 among 302 patients.

The doctoral study found that widespread reliance on herbal remedies, alongside low awareness, stigma, high treatment costs, and long distances to specialised centres, often delays timely medical care.

Speaking during a recent KCMC University’s second graduation ceremony, Dr Msoka said her research sought to establish why most patients arrive at hospitals when the disease has already advanced to stages three and four, as well as identify practical ways of encouraging early treatment.

Conducted in Moshi Urban, Moshi Rural, Mwanga and Rombo districts, the study involved breast cancer patients, survivors, doctors, nurses, traditional healers and other community stakeholders.

It established that traditional healers play four main roles in cancer management: diagnosing the disease, treating patients, dispensing herbal remedies and providing palliative care.

Dr Elizabeth Msoka presents gifts and shares a midday meal with parents and children affected by cancer as part of her thanksgiving to God during the second graduation ceremony of KCMC University, held at the KCMC Northern Zone Referral Hospital grounds recently. PHOTO | JANETH JOSEPH

“Most patients arriving at hospital have already used traditional herbal medicines. This figure is concerning, especially given that 70 percent present at advanced stages three and four,” said Dr Msoka.

She noted that breast cancer has four stages and that early detection significantly improves survival rates while reducing treatment complexity and financial costs.

Drivers of delayed care

Besides reliance on herbal medicine, Dr Msoka identified personal and family stigma, misconceptions about cancer treatment, high medical costs and long distances to oncology facilities as major barriers to timely care.

Systemic challenges further compound the problem. Patients often experience prolonged waits for diagnostic results and delays in starting treatment after diagnosis.

Slow referral processes involving both primary healthcare workers and traditional healers also hinder access to specialist care.

“A patient may visit a local health centre with a breast lump, yet delayed referral for specialised investigation prolongs diagnosis,” she explained, adding that traditional healers often administer remedies instead of referring patients for hospital screening.

Survivors key to breaking stigma

To address these barriers, Dr Msoka evaluated an intervention in which breast cancer survivors were trained to educate and counsel newly diagnosed patients.

The survivors learned to explain symptoms and risk factors, share their recovery experiences within five minutes, practise active listening and empower patients to make informed treatment decisions.

Following peer-support sessions, patients’ awareness increased significantly, stigma declined, and all participating patients opted to begin clinical treatment.

“A two-month follow-up showed a high percentage remained committed to their treatment,” said Dr Msoka, highlighting the important role survivors play in dispelling fear and encouraging early health-seeking behaviour.

She called for increased community awareness of breast cancer symptoms and closer collaboration between conventional health facilities and traditional healers to facilitate timely referrals.

According to a 2017 Ministry of Health study, breast cancer deaths in Tanzania are projected to increase by 80 percent by 2030, while new cases are expected to rise by 82 percent.