MCL
|
MwanaClick
Home
National
international
More
•••
Sign in
My Account
Personal details
Change password
Purchases
Sign out
Search
Home
News
National
international
Sports
Football
Basketball
Athletics
Swimming
Business
Finance
Enterprise
Boss Talk
OpEd
Editorials
Our Columnists
Guest Columns
Cartoon
Puzzles
Zanzibar
Tourism
Blue Economy
Real Estate
Tech Page
Magazines
The Beat
Smart World
Political Reforms
Market Data
Jobs
Notices
Tenders
Notices
Tenders
Services
MCL
MwanaClick
Tanzanian music loses veteran keyboardist Andrew Sekedia
Saturday, November 28, 2026
- 2 min read
By
Beatrice Materu
Journalist
Mwananchi Communication Limited
What you need to know:
The musician worked with several prominent dance bands, including Akudo Impact, Malaika Band and Diamond Sound, during a career that earned him recognition for his keyboard skills.
Also Read
Tanzanian PM Nchemba tasks regional commissioners with clean cooking target
Gratitude in style: How model Flaviana Matata hosted Tanzania’s media elite for Thanksgiving
Latest
Simba seek Pirates scalp, Singida brace for Maniema
Yanga suffer familiar Champions League opening setback
Tanzanian PM Nchemba tasks regional commissioners with clean cooking target
Gratitude in style: How model Flaviana Matata hosted Tanzania’s media elite for Thanksgiving
How VP Ndejembi is shaping a leadership style focused on young people
JKCI seeks Sh25bn for heart surgery for 1,000 children
In the headlines
View All
Court declares Tanzania’s X ban unconstitutional, orders immediate reopening
Parents raise alarm over rising private school fees ahead of 2027
Cabinet approves drafting of dedicated real estate legislation
How VP Ndejembi is shaping a leadership style focused on young people
✕
BACK HOME
Sign in