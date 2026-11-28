Tanzanian music has lost veteran keyboardist Andrew Sekedia, who died on Friday, November 27, 2026, at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam, following complications related to a heart condition.

His death was confirmed by his sister, Betty Sekedia, who told The Citizen’s sister paper Mwanaspoti that the musician had been experiencing health problems linked to a heart condition that he had initially mistaken for stomach ulcers.

According to Betty, Sekedia began seeking medical attention at JKCI on Monday, November 23, after experiencing health difficulties. His condition reportedly worsened on Thursday, November 26, prompting his family to seek further medical assistance.

He was subsequently admitted for treatment, but died shortly afterwards.

Beyond the circumstances surrounding his death, Sekedia leaves behind a musical legacy built through years of performing with some of Tanzania’s established live bands.

Throughout his career, he worked with Akudo Impact, Malaika Band, Town Classic, Musica, Diamond Sound and African Revolution, popularly known as Tam Tam.

His keyboard-playing ability was among his defining musical strengths, earning him recognition among musicians and audiences familiar with Tanzania’s dance music tradition.

His time with these bands placed him within a generation of musicians who helped sustain the popularity of live band performances, particularly through the distinctive arrangements, instrumental performances and stage entertainment associated with the country’s dance music scene.

Sekedia also went on to establish his own musical outfit, Seki Musica, where he served as its leader, continuing his involvement in the industry beyond his years with other bands.

His experience across different musical groups reflected the importance of instrumentalists in shaping the identity and sound of Tanzanian dance music.

Unlike performers whose recognition is largely built around individual releases, musicians such as Sekedia contributed through their instrumental abilities, collaborations and years of performances alongside other artistes.

His passing therefore represents a loss not only to his family but also to fellow musicians, music stakeholders and fans who appreciated his contribution to live entertainment.

As tributes emerge, his journey serves as a reminder of the instrumentalists and band musicians whose work has helped shape Tanzania’s musical history, often away from the spotlight enjoyed by headline performers.