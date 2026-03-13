Absa Bank Tanzania targets equipping 5,000 young women with AI skills through new initiative

Dar es Salaam. Absa Bank Tanzania, in partnership with Microsoft and Women in Tech Global, has launched the ElevateHer AI Programme in Tanzania, targeting to equip 5,000 young Tanzanian women with artificial intelligence (AI) skills and certification.

The programme forms part of a wider continental initiative aimed at training 50,000 women across Africa with practical AI capabilities to enable them to participate in the growing digital economy.

Through the ElevateHer initiative, participants will gain access to free, self-paced online learning pathways covering AI fundamentals, AI applications in business and career development in an AI-driven workplace. The programme will be accessible throughout the year.

Absa Bank Tanzania Chief Operations Officer, Oscar Mwamfwagasi (pictured) said the initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to ensuring young women are equipped with the digital skills required for the future.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming how economies operate and how people work. Through the ElevateHer AI Programme, Absa Bank Tanzania aims to ensure young Tanzanian women are equipped with the skills and confidence to participate in the digital economy and contribute to innovation and growth,” he said.

The initiative builds on Absa Bank Tanzania’s ongoing efforts to promote women’s participation in technology, including last year’s GirlCode Hackathon, which brought together young women innovators to develop technology-driven solutions.

The ElevateHer programme offers three learning pathways—AI for All, AI for Business and AI for Career Growth—allowing participants to build practical knowledge and apply AI tools in their professional or entrepreneurial journeys.

According to AI Skills Director for Microsoft Elevate at Microsoft South Africa, Tiara Pathon, inclusive access to digital skills is essential for Africa’s participation in the global AI economy.

“Inclusive economic growth in the age of AI requires building skills at scale in emerging markets. For Africa, this means making deliberate investments in women’s digital and AI capabilities. Through our partnership with Absa and Women in Tech, ElevateHer is helping equip women across the continent with practical, job-relevant AI skills that strengthen Africa’s role in the future of work,” she said.