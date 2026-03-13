Mamire gate at Tarangire nears completion to boost tourism

Tarangire. Construction of the Mamire entrance gate at Tarangire National Park is nearing completion, a move expected to ease tourist access to the park through Babati District and expand entry routes to the conservation area.

The project is also expected to stimulate tourism and create economic opportunities for communities living near the park.

Speaking on Thursday, March 12, 2026, during an inspection tour of the project, the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Lands, Natural Resources and Tourism, Timotheo Mnzava, said the new entrance would make it easier for tourists travelling from different parts of the country to access the park.

He said visitors travelling from Dar es Salaam could take the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to Dodoma and then continue by road to Tarangire through Babati instead of passing through Arusha as was previously the case.

Mr Mnzava commended the government for initiating the project and urged authorities to ensure the construction is completed on schedule so that surrounding communities can begin benefiting from increased tourist traffic.

“We commend the government for the decision to open the Mamire gate because it will improve and increase tourism in Tarangire National Park by making access easier for visitors. We expect the construction to be completed by April as promised so that the gate can start operations,” he said.

The Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Hamad Hassan Chande, said the government is committed to ensuring the project is completed within the planned timeframe.

He noted that once completed, the gate will expand entry points to the park and create more opportunities for tourists and nearby communities to benefit from tourism activities.

“This project will be completed on time and will bring significant benefits to residents of Babati and Tanzania as a whole,” he said.

Earlier, the project manager, Mr Seleman Ntemi, said the government, through the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa), allocated more than Sh3.9 billion for the project.

He said construction began on March 10, 2023, and is expected to be completed on April 14, 2026. So far, the project has reached 98 per cent completion.

The project includes construction of the main entrance gate building, visitor washrooms, houses for officers and rangers, and parking areas. The entrance section will accommodate up to 56 vehicles at a time, while the exit section will handle up to 28 vehicles simultaneously.

Other components include drilling a borehole, installation of electricity, provision of office furniture and establishment of resting areas for visitors.

A member of the committee and Special Seats MP for Arusha Region, Chiku Issa, urged Babati residents to take advantage of the new infrastructure by launching economic activities such as selling local products and investing in accommodation services for tourists.

“This is a great opportunity for Babati residents. When we receive infrastructure like this, it means the government is giving us a chance to increase our incomes. I expect women to bring their products here, and I also call on investors to increase accommodation facilities, as Tanzania still has a shortage of lodging,” she said.

Mamire Ward councillor Agustino Susia said residents are optimistic that the project will improve infrastructure, including roads, and increase the number of visitors to the park.