Finance solutions drive Tanzania’s regional supply competitiveness

Dar es Salaam. As regional demand for food, minerals and manufactured goods continues to rise, Tanzania is steadily consolidating its position as a dependable supplier to neighbouring countries, experts said yesterday.

From maize, rice and horticultural produce to cement, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and minerals, the country’s competitiveness increasingly depends not only on how much it produces, but on how reliably goods can move from farms, factories and mines to regional markets.

At the centre of this shift, an expert at a breakfast workshop said, lies a less visible but critical enabler: working capital solutions that keep supply chains functioning even when markets face shocks.

For years, Tanzanian producers and traders have been constrained by supply chain disruptions ranging from delayed payments and input shortages to foreign exchange gaps and logistics bottlenecks.

Economists have argued that addressing these challenges requires more than physical infrastructure; it demands financial tools that allow capital, goods and risk to move smoothly across borders.

“Supply chains break down when liquidity dries up,” said Head of Business and Commercial Banking at Stanbic Bank Tanzania, Mr Fredrick Max, at the forum.

“Working capital is what allows farmers to buy inputs on time, manufacturers to keep production lines running, and exporters to move goods to regional markets without delays,” he said.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Tanzania’s economy, employing the majority of the population and supplying markets in Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

Yet small and medium-sized agribusinesses often struggle to finance seeds, fertiliser, machinery and storage, particularly at the start of production cycles.

According to Mr Max, structured credit facilities designed around seasonal cash flows are critical.

“Agriculture does not operate on monthly salary cycles,” he said. “Financing must reflect planting, harvesting and marketing periods. When credit is aligned to these realities, productivity and reliability improve.”

Senior Manager for Transactional Solutions at the bank, Mr Danny Simkoko, said predictability of cash flow is just as important as access to credit. “Farmers and aggregators need confidence that once produce is delivered, payments will be settled on time,” he said.

“Transactional solutions that support collections, payments and liquidity management reduce uncertainty and strengthen trust across the value chain.”

He added that when suppliers are paid promptly, they can reinvest in inputs and scale production, reinforcing Tanzania’s reliability as a regional food supplier.

Manufacturing, FMCG and payment certainty

Beyond agriculture, the forum said similar dynamics apply to fast-moving consumer goods, manufacturers and processors that depend on steady supplies of raw materials and predictable logistics.

Delays in payments or access to foreign exchange can ripple across value chains, affecting everything from packaging to retail shelves.

They insisted that trade finance instruments such as letters of credit, guarantees and invoice discounting play a key role in mitigating these risks.

By assuring suppliers of payment and allowing businesses to unlock cash tied up in invoices, these tools help maintain production momentum. “Risk mitigation is not about avoiding trade; it is about enabling it,” Mr Max said.

“When suppliers and buyers trust the payment mechanisms, trade flows more smoothly across borders.”

For Mr Simkoko, transactional banking solutions are increasingly being designed to support end-to-end supply chains rather than isolated transactions.

“We are seeing growing demand for integrated solutions that link payments, collections and working capital,” he said. “This helps businesses manage cash more efficiently and meet delivery commitments to regional partners.” Further, they said Tanzania’s growing reliability as a supplier is also closely linked to improvements in logistics and transport corridors.

Investments in railways, ports and road networks, supported by both public funding and private capital, have reduced transit times and costs for exporters serving landlocked neighbours.

“Physical infrastructure without trade finance limits competitiveness,” said a trade policy analyst based in Dar es Salaam, Dr Amina Msuya. “Exporters need financing for storage, transport and border processes. When these are in place, Tanzania becomes a more reliable partner for regional markets.”

Over the past two years, they said, more than $1 billion has been mobilised in financing for energy, infrastructure, trade and logistics projects, with a strong focus on railways, ports and logistics corridors.

Analysts note that the true impact of this financing is felt when it lowers costs and improves predictability for producers and traders.

The mining and industrial sectors also rely heavily on working capital and trade finance. Mining firms require financing for equipment, fuel and spare parts, while manufacturers depend on imported machinery and intermediate goods.