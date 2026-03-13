Tanzania tour operators’ body apologises, withdraws Serengeti flood alert

Arusha. The Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (Tato) has formally withdrawn a public notice it issued earlier this week about alleged flooding in Serengeti National Park and apologised to the government, tourism stakeholders and international visitors.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Tato chairman Wilbard George Chambulo acknowledged that the association had overstepped its mandate by issuing the notice on March 9, 2026, warning about a reported flood situation in the iconic wildlife reserve.

“On behalf of Tato, I humbly and sincerely convey our apology to the Government of Tanzania, our valued international visitors, tourism partners, development partners, stakeholders and the general public,” Mr Chambulo said.

The association admitted that matters relating to national disaster situations, public safety alerts and official public communication fall under the jurisdiction of the government, particularly the country’s disaster management authorities.

Tato said it recognises that such responsibilities lie with government institutions, including the National Disaster Management Committee, which coordinates national responses to emergencies and public safety concerns.

“We acknowledge that issuing such a public notice was beyond the mandate and capacity of the association,” Mr Chambulo said. “We did not intend to cause tension, interfere or assume responsibilities that fall under the government.”

The organisation described the earlier notice as an “error in judgment” and confirmed that the statement has now been formally withdrawn.

Serengeti National Park is one of Africa’s most renowned wildlife destinations and a cornerstone of Tanzania’s tourism industry.

The park attracts hundreds of thousands of international visitors each year, many drawn by the annual Great Migration of wildebeest and zebras across the vast savannah.

Tourism remains one of Tanzania’s leading sources of foreign exchange and employment, making public communication about safety or environmental conditions in key destinations particularly sensitive.

Industry analysts say inaccurate or premature alerts can quickly spread across global travel networks and potentially influence travel decisions.

In its statement, Tato reaffirmed its respect for government institutions and pledged that future issues related to disaster alerts, public safety or national advisories would be handled by the relevant authorities.

The association said it remains committed to working closely with the government to support the growth of Tanzania’s tourism sector in a responsible and coordinated manner.

“We reaffirm our respect for the Government and our continued commitment to supporting national tourism development,” Mr Chambulo said.

Tato represents a large network of tour operators that market and organise travel experiences across Tanzania’s major wildlife destinations, including the Serengeti National Park, Ngorongoro Conservation Area and Mount Kilimanjaro.