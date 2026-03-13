Why depriving yourself of sleep could lead to serious health complications

Dar es Salaam. As the world marks World Sleep Day on March 13, 2026, health experts and researchers are urging people to recognise the importance of quality sleep for both physical and mental wellbeing.

Specialists say sleep is a fundamental component of human life, comparable to proper nutrition and regular physical exercise. However, many people around the world continue to neglect sleep despite its crucial role in maintaining health and productivity.

Global statistics indicate that between 50 million and 70 million people suffer from some form of sleep disorder. Among the most common conditions are insomnia and sleep apnoea.

Sleep deprivation may occur due to pain, illness, environmental factors or self-imposed habits such as staying up late using mobile phones or engaging in other activities.

According to health experts, insufficient sleep can impair brain function, reduce the ability to think clearly and make decisions, and increase the risk of several health problems including high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease. It may also lead to reduced productivity at work and memory loss.

Studies further show that long-term sleep deprivation can increase the likelihood of becoming overweight and weaken the body’s immune system.

Health specialists recommend that adults get between seven and nine hours of sleep each night. During sleep, the body undergoes important restorative processes, including repairing cells, restoring energy and helping the brain organise memories and information gathered throughout the day.

Deep sleep also allows the brain to remove metabolic waste that may be linked to neurological conditions such as memory loss.

Given the importance of sleep, experts advise the public to adopt good sleep hygiene practices to ensure adequate rest.

Recommended measures include maintaining a consistent bedtime and wake-up schedule, engaging in physical exercise during the day, limiting caffeine intake before bedtime and creating a comfortable sleeping environment.

However, global research—including a 2024 systematic review published on PubMed—indicates that approximately 16.2 percent of adults worldwide suffer from insomnia, representing more than 852 million people.

A study conducted by the US-based company Amerisleep shows that 70 percent of Generation Z youths experience sleep difficulties, largely due to financial uncertainty, rising living costs and economic instability.

Many young people report feeling overwhelmed by financial planning, budgeting and saving. Concerns about paying rent, meeting daily expenses and maintaining job security often contribute to anxiety that interferes with sleep.

Instead of resting, some spend long hours on their phones or watching television in an attempt to distract themselves from stress, which ultimately worsens sleep problems.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that about one-third of adults do not get sufficient sleep, a situation linked to higher risks of obesity, heart disease, depression, accidents and injuries.

Speaking to The Citizen, Sebastian Manase, a resident of Dodoma, said relationship challenges and financial difficulties have affected his sleep.

“I have spent about a month going to bed around 2am or 3am thinking about my relationship problems and lack of a stable income,” he said.

Similarly, Amina Mbwambo from Dar es Salaam said she often spends hours online, especially on TikTok, scrolling through videos—particularly when she has no classes the following day.

"Sometimes I end up sleeping at 1am or 2am. When I wake up, I often have headaches and it becomes difficult to wake up early if I have something to do,” she said.

A study published in the journal Neurology found that chronic insomnia may increase the risk of memory problems and accelerate brain ageing by approximately 3.5 years.

Another study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry revealed that using phones or other screens in bed increases the risk of insomnia by 59 percent and reduces overall sleep duration.

Medical practitioner from Zanzibar, Dr Daudi Emmanuel said sleep loss may be caused by a range of factors including illness, academic pressure, financial stress or bereavement.

“The approach to helping someone experiencing stress is different from treating someone with a medical condition or someone who stays awake late using a mobile phone,” he said.

He advised people experiencing persistent thoughts at night to improve their sleeping environment by keeping bedrooms clean, quiet and properly lit, and by adopting relaxing routines such as reading before bedtime.

“Those whose sleep problems are caused by stress should seek help from psychologists, while individuals suffering from pain or illness should consult medical professionals,” he added.

According to the World Sleep Society, World Sleep Day is observed in more than 70 countries through conferences, public awareness campaigns and educational activities aimed at promoting sleep health.

The event provides health professionals, researchers and communities with an opportunity to discuss sleep challenges and explore solutions to sleep-related problems affecting millions of people worldwide.

Experts advise individuals who experience long-term sleep problems to seek medical consultation for proper diagnosis and treatment.

They also recommend limiting the use of electronic devices such as mobile phones, televisions and computers at least one hour before bedtime, as the blue light emitted by these devices can interfere with the body’s natural sleep cycle.

Neurosurgeon Dr Mugisha Clement from Aga Khan Hospital said adults should aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night, noting that modern lifestyles and stress are among the leading causes of sleep deprivation.

“People who drink coffee or tea before bedtime may find it difficult to fall asleep. Likewise, those who spend late hours using phones or watching films may struggle to sleep,” he said.

“When a person sleeps, the brain rests. Upon waking, they are able to think clearly and remain active at work. Lack of sleep, however, leads to fatigue, headaches, reduced concentration and poor work performance.”