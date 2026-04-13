Cameroon separatists declare three-day ceasefire for papal visit

Dakar. A separatist alliance in Cameroon's English-speaking regions said it would observe a three-day "safe travel passage" later this week to allow civilians and visitors to move freely during a visit by Pope ‌Leo.

The pope left on Monday for a tour of four African countries - Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea - aiming to urge global leaders to address the continent's challenges. Africa is home to more than a fifth of the world's Catholics.

A simmering conflict between secessionist militias and government troops has killed thousands in the English-speaking west ⁠of Cameroon since 2017.

The alliance, which it said brings together the Ambazonia ​Governing Council (AGovC), Ambazonian Prisoners of Conscience and several separatist movements, said the arrangement ​would run from April 15 to April 17 across what it described as Ambazonian territory. The pope is expected in the Anglophone city of Bamenda on April 16 as part of his whirlwind 10-day tour.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the group said its forces had been instructed to ensure a secure environment for civilians, pilgrims, visiting dignitaries, the ‌Holy ⁠Father and his entourage.

The alliance described the move as a humanitarian and security measure aimed at safeguarding civilian life and allowing people to participate in the visit without fear, stressing that the papal trip was spiritual in nature.

"This decision reflects a deliberate commitment to responsibility, ⁠restraint, and respect for human dignity, even in the context of ongoing conflict," said Lucas Asu, spokesperson of AGovC, which runs one of the largest militias in western Cameroon — the ​Ambazonia Defence ⁠Forces.

Cameroon's government in the capital, Yaounde, did not immediately respond to the announcement. Calls to a government spokesperson were not answered.

Separatist leaders also urged all parties to ⁠respect the safe passage period.