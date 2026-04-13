Tanzania VP Nchimbi tasks envoys to advance global interests

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. Tanzania’s newly appointed ambassadors have been tasked with aggressively advancing the country’s economic, political, and diplomatic interests as they take up their assignments across the world.

Vice President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi issued the directive on Monday, April 13, 2026, during a high-level farewell meeting with envoys at Chamwino State House in Dodoma, urging them to become strategic drivers of Tanzania’s global agenda.

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His key message was clear: Tanzania’s diplomacy must deliver by opening doors, building influence, and driving the nation’s development agenda on the global stage.

Addressing the diplomats before their departure, Dr Nchimbi emphasised the need for innovation, hard work, and results-oriented diplomacy.

“Actively promote Tanzania’s investment opportunities and position the country as a preferred destination for global investors and business leaders,” he told envoys.

He further directed the ambassadors to align their work with the vision of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, particularly in strengthening international relations and accelerating economic growth.

The Vice President underscored the importance of adhering to key national frameworks, including the Tanzania Development Vision 2050, the ruling party’s election manifesto, and other government directives, describing them as critical tools in shaping the country’s future.

Dr Nchimbi also congratulated the envoys for earning the trust of the Head of State, urging them to safeguard that confidence by delivering measurable results in their respective assignments.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Ambassador-designate to Oman, Ms Maulidah Hassan, expressed gratitude for the guidance and pledged that the team would work diligently to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to them.

The group of envoys and their workstations in brackets include: Ms Zena Ahmed Said (Saudi Arabia), Mr Cyprian Luhemeja (Zambia), Ms Maulidah Hassan (Oman), Mr Salim Othman Hamad (Comoros), Ms Swahiba Mndeme (Sweden), Mr Noel Kaganda (Korea), and Mr Musa Haji Ali, who will serve as Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.