Tanzania's Neemarose named among Africa’s top 100 marketing executives

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s growing influence in shaping trusted institutions and competitive brands across the continent has received a major nod, with Neemarose Singo, Head of Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank Tanzania, being named among Africa’s most influential brand and marketing executives.

Ms Singo has been recognised in the inaugural Africa CMO 100 (ACMO100), a prestigious initiative by Brand Africa and its partners.

The list identifies and celebrates 100 senior marketing leaders from across Africa and the diaspora who are driving brand strategy, customer insight, and business growth.

The recognition highlights a broader shift in Africa’s business landscape, where marketing has evolved from a traditional support function into a core driver of relevance, economic participation, and institutional trust.

The ACMO100 honours leaders whose work goes beyond mere communication, actively influencing how organisations grow and how markets develop at scale.

For Tanzania, this accolade signals an increasing presence in continental business conversations. Local institutions and professionals are playing a pivotal role in how Africa positions itself, competes, and grows on the global stage.

The development comes at a time of sustained growth and institutional strength for Stanbic Bank Tanzania. With over 30 years of operations in the country, the bank has solidified its position across corporate, investment, and commercial banking.

It has been instrumental in supporting key sectors, including trade, infrastructure, and enterprise development, placing it at the centre of Tanzania’s evolving economic landscape.

The bank's excellence has been consistently recognised. In 2026, Stanbic Bank Tanzania received multiple international accolades at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards, including Best International Private Bank, Best Bank for Next Generation, and Best Bank for Client Service.

Furthermore, the institution was named Best Bank in Tanzania for 2025 by The Banker, reinforcing its strong financial performance, innovation, and contribution to economic development.

Mr Manzi Rwegasira, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Tanzania, noted that the recognition of their Head of Brand and Marketing reflects both individual leadership excellence and the overall strength of the institution.

“This recognition reflects the calibre of leadership within the bank and the strategic value of our brand. A strong brand is a critical asset that anchors trust, drives relevance, and supports our ambition to serve clients meaningfully as Tanzania’s financial sector continues to expand,” Rwegasira said.

In the banking sector, marketing plays a defining role. Trust is built not only through products but through clear communication, consistent delivery, and confident customer engagement.

Marketing sits at the centre of this process, translating strategy into understanding and ensuring that a brand's promise matches the customer's experience.

Speaking on her recognition, Ms Singo emphasised that the moment reflects a broader shift in how brand leadership is understood across the continent.

“Across the continent, brand building is evolving beyond visibility to meaning. It is about understanding people, earning trust, and delivering real business outcomes. In banking, this means enabling customers to engage with financial systems confidently, ensuring that what we stand for as a brand is experienced consistently, and contributing to a stronger, more inclusive economy,” Singo remarked.

The Africa CMO 100 list reflects this shift, with financial services being among the most represented sectors.

This underscores the critical importance of trust and inclusion in markets where millions of people are entering formal financial systems for the first time.

Brand Africa’s independent research over the past 15 years has consistently found that while 68 percent of Africans believe in Africa, only 18 percent of the brands they most admire are African.

The ACMO100 exists to recognise and connect the leaders who are best positioned to change this narrative.“CMOs and senior brand leaders are among the most powerful architects of Africa’s future," said Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa.

Through strategy, stewardship and influence, they shape narratives, build trust, and guide the preferences of hundreds of millions of people. ACMO100 exists to recognise, celebrate and connect these leaders,” said Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa.

The inaugural ACMO100 honourees will be officially celebrated at Brand Africa Week in Addis Ababa, scheduled for 22–26 May 2026.