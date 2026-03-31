ACT‑Wazalendo to honour Bwege with funeral costs

Dar es Salaam. The opposition ACT‑Wazalendo has pledged to cover the funeral expenses of the Veteran politician and former Kilwa South Member of Parliament, Selemani Said Bungara, popularly known as “Bwege”.

Mr Bungara, 64, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2026, in Dar es Salaam, where he had been receiving treatment, his family confirmed.

He had been admitted to a private hospital in Kigamboni, awaiting dialysis, when his condition suddenly worsened.

Parliamentary records show that Mr Bungara served as MP for Kilwa South from 2005 to 2020, representing his constituency before joining ACT‑Wazalendo, the opposition Alliance for Change and Transparency party.

In response to his death, ACT‑Wazalendo issued a statement saying the party would bear the cost of his burial in recognition of his service and long political career, which included years as a prominent opposition figure.

Mr Bungara’s political journey spanned several party affiliations. He was widely respected in political circles for his long-standing engagement in national politics.