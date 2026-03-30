Veteran politician Selemani Bungara, alias Bwege, passes away

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By  Tuzo Mapunda

Mwandishi wa Habari

Mwananchi Communication Ltd (MCL)

Dar es Salaam. Veteran politician and former Kilwa South MP, Mr Selemani Said Bungara, popularly known as “Bwege,” has died.

Mr Bungara, who on February 18, 2026, announced his resignation from ACT-Wazalendo to formally join another opposition party Chadema, died while awaiting treatment at EM Hospital in Mji Mwema, Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, on Monday, March 30, 2026, the deceased’s brother, Mr Nasri Omari, who was with him at the hospital, confirmed the death, saying the veteran politician collapsed before dialysis treatment could begin.

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“He died while waiting for dialysis, but before the treatment started, his condition suddenly worsened, and he passed away around 1 pm,” said Mr Omari.

He added that the family is holding private meetings to finalise funeral arrangements, with official announcements expected once discussions are concluded.

Stay tuned for more updates.

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