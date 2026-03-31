Dar City eye quarterfinal spot in crucial BAL clash

The high-stakes clash could shape Dar City’s fate in the 2026 Kalahari Conference, with a victory guaranteeing them a place in the quarterfinals set for Kigali, Rwanda, from May 22 to 31
Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the Basketball Africa League (BAL), Dar City, face a defining test in their debut campaign when they take on Libya’s Al Ahly Ly today at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa.
The high-stakes clash could shape Dar City’s fate in the 2026 Kalahari Conference, with a victory guaranteeing them a place in the quarterfinals set for Kigali, Rwanda, from May 22 to 31.
Only four teams from the conference will advance, raising the intensity of every fixture at this decisive stage.