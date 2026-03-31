Dar City eye quarterfinal spot in crucial BAL clash

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the Basketball Africa League (BAL), Dar City, face a defining test in their debut campaign when they take on Libya’s Al Ahly Ly today at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa.

The high-stakes clash could shape Dar City’s fate in the 2026 Kalahari Conference, with a victory guaranteeing them a place in the quarterfinals set for Kigali, Rwanda, from May 22 to 31.

Only four teams from the conference will advance, raising the intensity of every fixture at this decisive stage.

Dar City head into the encounter brimming with confidence after winning their opening two matches, a remarkable start that has firmly placed them among the early standout teams.

The Tanzanian champions have impressed with a blend of resilience, attacking efficiency and composure in high-pressure moments.

Speaking ahead of the game, Dar City general manager Simon Mirondo said the team is fully aware of the challenge that awaits them.

"All players are in top condition and ready to give everything. This is a crucial match for us, and everyone understands what is at stake," said Mirondo.

"Al Ahly Ly are a strong side despite their results. They have quality players, so we must remain focused and disciplined throughout."

Much of Dar City’s belief stems from their thrilling 90-85 victory over Nairobi City Thunder, a game that underlined their fighting spirit and tactical discipline.

Less than 24 hours after defeating the Johannesburg Giants, the team showed exceptional endurance by overturning a 13-point deficit to secure a hard-earned win.

French guard David Michineau has been central to their success, delivering a standout performance in the last match with a game-high 39 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

He was well supported by Nisre Zouzoua, who added 20 points, while Daniel Utomi and Michael Foster contributed 15 and 10 points respectively.

After trailing 50-46 at halftime, Dar City returned with renewed energy, opening the third quarter on a 7-0 run to seize control.

The contest remained tight until the closing stages, when Foster nailed a crucial three-pointer that sparked a decisive late surge.

"We want to make history," said Foster. "We are working hard and believe we have what it takes to go all the way."

However, Al Ahly Ly remain a dangerous opponent despite losing their first two games, conceding over 100 points in each.

Captain Sofian Hamad admitted defensive lapses have cost them but insisted the team is determined to respond.

A third consecutive win would not only seal Dar City’s place in the last eight but also confirm their emergence as one of the surprise packages of this year’s BAL season.