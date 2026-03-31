Experts’ warning over pipeline, and power line encroachment

Dar es Salaam. Fresh concerns have emerged over continued encroachment on the Tazama oil pipeline reserve, with officials warning that human activity near the infrastructure poses serious risks to life and property.

In the second part of an ongoing investigation, Tazama Tanzania Regional Operations Manager Saimon Salu says that even the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) has encroached on the protected corridor, compounding the danger for traders operating in the area.

However, when contacted for comment, Tanesco Managing Director Lazaro Twange declined to address the allegations, saying: “I cannot say anything.”

Energy Permanent Secretary James Mataragio said the government would conduct inspections to establish the facts and take appropriate measures.

“Tazama also has its own inspectors who will follow up and assess the situation to find solutions,” he said.

Despite these assurances, Mr Salu said protecting the pipeline infrastructure remains a significant challenge. He noted that Tazama has been in discussions with Tanesco over the possibility of removing electricity poles from within the pipeline reserve.

Weak enforcement

On the ground, enforcement appears to be weak. Mr Shadrack Kitobero, who is employed by Tazama to monitor and protect the infrastructure daily from Kigamboni to Mbagala Rangi Tatu, described persistent difficulties in dealing with encroachers.

According to him, many of those occupying the reserve claim they were authorised by local government leaders.

“We often find that they cooperate with some local leaders. They pay money and those areas are rented out to them on a monthly basis,” he said.

Mr Kitobero added that behind nearly every stall erected within the restricted zone, there is an individual benefiting financially through rent collection. In addition to rent, traders also pay various levies.

He explained that in some cases, residents have constructed houses up to the edge of the pipeline reserve, while the front sections are turned into business stalls and rented out to traders.

“Our role is mainly to provide information and warnings to those encroaching,” he said.

He cited the case of Uwokovu Chemchem in Mbagala, where a resident extended construction into the protected area. Following reports, authorities intervened and placed boundary markers, triggering panic among residents.

“We instructed him to demolish part of his house and the flower garden he had built, but compliance has been difficult. He has already been issued with a notice to vacate. What remains is for leaders to enforce demolition, along with other structures,” Mr Kitobero said.

He added that their work is further complicated by the lack of identification documents.

“We do not have IDs. When we try to explain, some people suspect our intentions and do not take us seriously. In urban areas, everyone believes they understand the law, so they tend to dismiss us.”

As a result, inspectors often spend considerable time trying to persuade residents to comply, particularly when confronted with numerous questions.

The situation is even more complex in busy commercial zones such as Zakheim, where many livelihoods depend on the informal businesses operating within the reserve.

“It is difficult there because many people depend on those activities—food vendors and alcohol sellers. When you talk to them, they say this is how they pay school fees for their children and ask where they will go if they are removed,” he said.

Mr Kitobero noted that some traders have even taken out substantial loans to establish businesses within the restricted zone, despite being aware of the risks.

Stakeholders have proposed several measures to address the problem, including fostering a culture of respect for laws and procedures among citizens. They also called for stronger accountability among leaders at all levels, including council officials, to curb corruption and weaknesses in land management.

Independent lawyer Edson Kilatu described the situation as a clear case of open space encroachment driven by a lack of adherence to the law and widespread corruption.

“Open spaces are protected by law. It is surprising to see people building or conducting business there without any action being taken. Clearly, someone is benefiting,” he said.

He argued that Tanzania has adequate legal frameworks, but enforcement remains the main challenge.

“Laws are not there for decoration. Even where penalties are not explicitly stated, they must still be enforced. However, some individuals manipulate the system to serve their own interests,” he said.

Mr Kilatu also questioned the role of local authorities, particularly councils, in ensuring proper land use planning.

He noted that encroachment often begins gradually, with temporary structures that later evolve into permanent buildings, including multi-storey developments, without intervention.

“There is a serious accountability problem. Directors and town planners are aware of these violations but fail to take decisive action,” he said.

He warned that such failures not only undermine the rule of law but also expose citizens to financial losses. In some cases, unsuspecting buyers are misled into purchasing land within protected areas, believing it to be legitimate.

“A newcomer to Dar es Salaam can easily be deceived into buying land in an open space, thinking the seller is the rightful owner. This has happened in places like Kimara and Jangwani,” he said.

According to Mr Kilatu, allowing encroachment to continue creates future conflict and suffering, especially when authorities eventually enforce the law through demolitions, as witnessed in previous operations in Kimara.

Experts have also raised alarm over the potential for disaster if human activities near the pipeline are not urgently addressed.

Disaster management expert James Mbatia warned that most disasters globally are caused by human actions, estimating that about 99 percent result from negligence or deliberate behaviour.

“What is happening here is a man-made disaster in the making. If it occurs, it cannot be described as an accident but as intentional harm,” he said.

Call for accountability

Mr Mbatia stressed that human life must be prioritised above all else and called for accountability should negligence lead to fatalities.

“If deaths occur due to this negligence, those responsible must be held legally accountable. The laws are clear,” he said.

He identified weaknesses in urban planning and the issuance of building permits as key contributing factors, noting that existing regulations are often ignored.

“The laws exist, but they are not followed. Authorities must take preventive action now before disaster strikes,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of prioritising prevention over reactive measures, warning that disasters leave long-lasting impacts on communities.

“Prevention is better than cure. Residents and those responsible for infrastructure must be educated about the law. If we follow the rules, solutions can be found before lives are lost,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prof Amos Majule of the University of Dar es Salaam proposed structural interventions to secure the pipeline.

He suggested that Tazama consider constructing a protective fence along the pipeline corridor, similar to that used for the standard gauge railway (SGR).

“Although fencing is costly, it is one of the most effective ways to ensure safety by preventing unauthorised access,” he said.

Prof Majule also recommended the installation of clear warning signs and a ban on farming or any other activities within the reserve.

Public education

He stressed the need for continuous public education through local government authorities, noting that some citizens encroach on the land due to a lack of awareness.

“People should not build near this infrastructure. Where construction has already taken place, relocation may be necessary. It is costly, but the government must bear that responsibility,” he said.

He warned that continued encroachment not only risks damaging the pipeline but could also lead to catastrophic consequences in the event of an explosion.