Activist Mange Kimambi charged with money laundering in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. A prominent social media activist on X and Instagram, Mange Kimambi, who resides in the United States, has been charged with economic sabotage in Tanzania.

She faces one count of money laundering involving Sh138.5 million.

The case is scheduled for mention on December 4 this year before Senior Resident Magistrate Hassan Makube at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court in Dar es Salaam. The matter was filed by the prosecution on August 28 this year.

On the morning of December 2, 2025, Mange appeared in a widely circulated video on social media confirming that she had been informed of the charges, claiming that the Tanzanian Government intends to bring her back to the country.

In Criminal Case No. 000021172 of 2025, the alleged offence falls under Sections 12(1)(d) and 13(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, Cap 423 of 2019, read together with the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

According to the charge sheet, the prosecution alleges that between March 1 and March 31, 2022, at various locations in Dar es Salaam, she obtained Sh138.5 million knowing that the money was proceeds of crime.