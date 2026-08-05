Africa has the assets to close infrastructure funding gap, says Standard Bank

Africa has the capacity to bridge its infrastructure funding gap by unlocking the value of its own revenue-generating assets, according to Standard Bank's Global Head of Energy and Infrastructure, Dele Kuti.

Speaking at a high-level forum in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Kuti said the continent already possesses the assets and capital needed to finance transformative infrastructure projects, provided they are effectively structured and leveraged.

The event brought together senior government officials, financial institution executives and business leaders to discuss innovative financing solutions under the theme, "Reinvesting for Expansion: Recycling as a Catalyst for Growth."

Kuti said commercial banks have a critical role to play by developing innovative financing models that directly link infrastructure assets to their funding, with institutions such as the African Development Bank (AfDB) helping to mobilise long-term investors once projects are underway.

He also urged African countries participating in Africa50 to establish investment platforms that clearly identify bankable projects and connect them with available capital, saying such mechanisms would accelerate infrastructure development across the continent.