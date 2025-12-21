African ministers renew push for UN reforms

Cairo. African foreign ministers have renewed calls for sweeping reforms of key United Nations organs, including the Security Council, to improve Africa’s representation, accountability and effectiveness in global decision-making.

The call was made during the Second Africa–Russia Foreign Ministers’ Forum, held in Cairo, Egypt, on December 19 and 20, 2025.

The forum brought together African ministers of foreign affairs, representatives of regional economic communities and Russia’s Foreign Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov.

Tanzania was represented by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, who led the country’s delegation to the meeting.

Co-chaired by Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Dr Badr Abdelatty, and Mr Lavrov, the forum provided a platform for African countries and Russia to deliberate on issues of mutual interest at both bilateral level and within multilateral institutions, particularly the United Nations and its agencies.

In a joint position, African and Russian ministers underscored the need to reform UN subsidiary bodies, notably the Security Council, to ensure fair representation for Africa, improve transparency and accountability, and strengthen the organisation’s capacity to respond effectively to global challenges.

"They also emphasised the importance of an equitable global trading system and equal opportunities for all countries to participate meaningfully in international deliberations," reads part of a statement issued on Sunday, December 21, 2025, by Tanzania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

Addressing the forum, Ambassador Kombo highlighted Tanzania’s long-standing diplomatic relations with Russia and areas of ongoing strategic cooperation.

"Ties between Russia and African countries date back to pre- and post-independence struggles against colonialism and should be strengthened, particularly through expanded economic cooperation," he said.

Ambassador Kombo identified priority sectors for deeper engagement, including infrastructure and transport, energy and renewable energy, technology and information and communication technology (ICT), and health.





Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo





He said enhanced cooperation in these areas would support Africa’s broader efforts to grow its economies and achieve sustainable development.

On food security, Ambassador Kombo called for increased Russian investment in African agriculture, with a focus on sustainable farming practices, agro-processing industries and fertiliser production, saying this would help address persistent food shortages on the continent.

The Africa–Russia Foreign Ministers’ Forum was established in 2023 following resolutions adopted at the Russia–Africa Summit of Heads of State and Government held the same year.

The forum serves as a mechanism for monitoring and implementing decisions reached at the summit.

Discussions under the Africa–Russia framework focus on strengthening cooperation in strategic areas such as economic development, peace and security, the fight against terrorism and transnational crime, climate change, food security and sustainable development.