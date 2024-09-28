Aga Khan Hospital, Tanzania Cardiac Society collaborate for World Heart Day

Dar es Salaam. In anticipation of World Heart Day, celebrated on September 29, the Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es Salaam, in collaboration with the Tanzania Cardiac Society (TCS), hosted an event to raise awareness about heart health and promoting community involvement.

The event on Saturday September 28, 2024, featured an aerobic exercise session, free vital checks—including blood pressure and sugar screenings—and discussions led by cardiologists and nurses.

The attendees were also offered a 50 percent discount on additional non-invasive diagnostics, the hospital said in a statement.

“As we mark World Heart Day, let us commit to taking care of the most vital muscle in our bodies. A healthy heart is the cornerstone of a healthy life, supporting not only our physical well-being but also our emotional and mental health,” said the head of clinical operations at Aga Khan Hospital, Dr Murtaza Mukhtar, during the event.

“Together, we can take proactive steps to nurture our hearts and enhance our quality of life,” he said.

“Our commitment to raising awareness about heart health is essential, empowering individuals to make informed choices about their well-being,” said Mukhtar.

An interventional cardiologist and president of the Tanzania Cardiac Society, Dr Robert Mvungi, emphasised the organisation’s dedication to fostering lifestyle changes at the community level.

“By raising awareness, conducting regular heart screenings, and providing accessible treatment, TCS aims to reduce deaths from non-communicable diseases, which currently account for 12.91 percent of fatalities in Tanzania, with 1.43 percent attributed to hypertensive heart disease,” he said.

The World Heart Day on September 29, is themed "use heart for action," to highlight the importance of cardiovascular health.