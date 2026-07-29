Aga Khan launches digital healthcare access platform

Dar es Salaam. Aga Khan Health Services Tanzania has launched the M-Health Patient Portal, a digital platform that allows patients to access test results, track medical histories and communicate with doctors through their mobile phones.

The initiative aims to simplify access to healthcare services and improve continuity of treatment by reducing the need for patients to visit hospitals for routine follow-ups.

The launch coincided with the official opening of The Aga Khan Specialised Polyclinic Masaki, a new specialist healthcare facility established to bring medical services closer to residents and workers in Masaki, Oysterbay, Mikocheni and surrounding areas.

According to the institution, the M-Health Patient Portal enables patients to view laboratory results, store medical records and consult doctors remotely.

The system also links doctors at the Masaki Polyclinic with specialists at Aga Khan Hospital in Upanga in real time, allowing faster medical consultations and decision-making, particularly for patients requiring urgent care, including those with heart-related conditions.

In a statement issued yesterday, July 28, 2026, Aga Khan Health Services Tanzania chief executive officer Sisawo Konteh said the launch of the platform complements investment in modern healthcare infrastructure aimed at improving access to quality services.

He said the decision to relocate to the new Masaki Polyclinic building was driven by rising demand for services and feedback from patients seeking more accessible care, larger facilities and improved healthcare environments.

“This facility strengthens our ability to bring specialist services closer to the community while using technology to ensure patients access care more conveniently,” he said.

The polyclinic provides specialist services including women’s health and reproductive care, paediatrics, internal medicine, orthopaedics, ear, nose and throat (ENT), eye care, dental services and family medicine.

The Head of Family Health at Aga Khan Health Services Tanzania, Dr Nancy Matilia, said the facility has expanded services previously offered at the former clinic on Chole Road and now provides a wider range of healthcare services under one roof.

She said family physicians would provide care for children, adolescents, adults and older people, while patients requiring specialist treatment would receive care without necessarily having to visit the main hospital.

“We want patients who come here to access all essential family healthcare services without having to look for another facility. This is the true meaning of integrated healthcare,” she said.

Besides treatment, the facility will offer preventive services and regular wellness checks aimed at helping detect diseases early and promoting a culture of routine health screening.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Acting Dar es Salaam Regional Medical Officer Dr Progest Mtasingwa said the investment supports government efforts to improve healthcare access through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

He said the government continues to encourage investment in the health sector to bring services closer to citizens while urging people to undergo health check-ups before falling ill.

“We have a culture of avoiding early health checks. The closer we bring services to people, the more we increase the chances of citizens coming forward for screening and detecting diseases early,” he said.