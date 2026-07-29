Why protecting personal health information matters most





Dar es Salaam. A single conversation, social media post or forwarded message can have life-changing consequences when it exposes someone's health status without their consent.

As digital communication continues to grow, sharing personal information about people's health has increasingly become common, with discussions about illnesses, HIV status, mental health conditions and other medical issues often taking place publicly without considering the impact on the affected individual.

According to former employee of the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) and public communication specialist Innocent Mungy said sharing sensitive personal information, including a person’s health condition, without permission amounts to interfering with an individual’s dignity.

“When you publicly say that someone has HIV, for example, it becomes an offence because it affects that person’s dignity and how society views them,” Mr Mungy said.

Mr Mungy further added that even when someone shares their health information with another person privately, it does not give the recipient the right to disclose it publicly.

“Even if someone told you that information between the two of you, it remains their private matter. When you share it without their permission, you expose yourself to legal consequences under The Personal Data Protection Act, 2022 (Chapter 44), and its regulations,” he shared.

He said individuals whose privacy has been violated can seek assistance from the PDPC, which oversees compliance with personal data protection laws. According to Mr Mungy, the commission has powers to handle complaints and make decisions regarding breaches of personal information protection.

“A person who has violated another person’s privacy can be required to compensate the affected individual and may also face penalties provided under the law,” he said.

He further said that, privacy protection extends beyond health matters, noting that sharing other personal information, including family issues or private relationships, can also cause harm when disclosed without consent.

“It is not only about diseases. Even if someone is seen with another person and rumours start spreading that they are having an affair, leading to the breakdown of their marriage, that can also affect a person’s dignity and private life,” he said.

Mr Mungy also cautioned against using sensitive personal matters as jokes, saying humour cannot justify exposing another person’s private information.

“There is no joke when it comes to a person’s dignity. Someone cannot simply say they were joking after causing harm,” he said.

He added that public exposure of health information can have long-term effects, including social rejection, emotional distress and economic challenges.

“People may start thinking that someone is not worthy because of their health condition. Families can be affected, children may distance themselves, and the individual can suffer psychologically and economically,” he said. He further urged members of the public to familiarise themselves with The Personal Data Protection Act, 2022 (Chapter 44), saying the law provides protection against misuse of personal information.

Meanwhile, lab scientist Kahesya Mwasikili said health information is considered a private matter under healthcare ethics, except in specific circumstances where disclosure is permitted by law or professional guidelines.

“Under healthcare ethics, if a person is not under the supervision of a parent or guardian, their medical information and results are private matters,” he said. He explained that if a healthcare professional discloses a patient’s confidential information without authority, the matter can become a disciplinary issue within the health sector.

“In such cases, it becomes a matter for the responsible health authorities to take action against the individual involved,” he said.

Mr Mwasikili added that there are limited circumstances where health information may involve other people, particularly in cases involving infectious diseases, where procedures guide how information should be handled.

Psychologist Shabani Riziki said exposing private health information can have serious consequences on an individual’s mental well-being, particularly when the condition is surrounded by stigma and misunderstanding.

“When someone’s health information is exposed without their permission, it can affect their confidence, emotional stability and how they relate with other people,” he said.

Mr Riziki added that some individuals may withdraw from friends, family members and community activities because of fear of judgement or discrimination.

“When private health information is shared publicly, it can affect relationships. Family members may experience emotional pressure, while the affected person may feel unsupported at a time when they need care and understanding,” he said.

On the other hand, NJ Attorneys and Consultancy, advocate Nuru Juma said no one has the right to disclose another person’s medical information without their consent, except in circumstances specifically permitted by law.

She said Tanzania’s legal framework recognises privacy as a fundamental right, with Article 16 of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, 1977, guaranteeing every person’s right to privacy and personal security.