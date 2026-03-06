Agriculture, manufacturing lead women’s opportunities under Vision 2050

Dar es Salaam. Agriculture, manufacturing, and services have been identified as priority sectors where women should increase participation if Tanzania is to achieve the inclusive economic growth envisioned in the Tanzania Development Vision 2050 (Dira 2050), speakers at The Citizen Rising Woman gala said.

Planning and Investment Minister Prof Kitila Mkumbo, who graced the event on Friday, March 6, 2026, said the country’s long-term development vision places strong emphasis on inclusion, particularly women’s economic participation.

Tanzania’s economy has recorded steady growth for more than two decades, averaging about 6.2 percent annually, a performance considered strong both globally and within Africa.

However, Prof Mkumbo noted that this growth has not fully translated into sufficient job creation or faster poverty reduction.

“The sectors that were driving our growth did not include the majority of Tanzanians. That is why inclusion is central to our development strategy, with a particular focus on women’s economic empowerment,” said Prof Mkumbo.

“If you look at the vision document, the word women appears about 25 times, and none for men, that is intentional. You cannot deal with poverty without addressing the poverty of women,” he added.

Prof Mkumbo said agriculture for business presents one of the largest opportunities for women, given the strong demand for food across Africa.

“Agriculture is an area that women should venture into because it generates income and there is a huge market,” he said, noting that Africa imported about $110 billion worth of food last year.

Manufacturing, particularly agro-processing, also offers economic potential as Tanzania focuses on adding value to its agricultural and natural resources.

“Processing will become an increasingly attractive area economically, and a good number of women are already participating,” he said.

The services sector, including trade, digital innovation, and hospitality, was highlighted as another avenue for women to expand businesses and contribute to economic growth.

CRDB Bank Plc director of corporate affairs and managing director of the CRDB Bank Foundation, Ms Tullyesther Mwambapa, said increasing women’s participation will require stronger financial inclusion.

“Many women in peri-urban and rural areas remain underserved by formal financial systems. CRDB Bank Plc has developed tailored products and digital literacy programmes to help women access capital and information on farming and business opportunities,” she said.

UN Women deputy representative Ms Karen Giathi stressed the importance of policy reforms and family-friendly workplace practices, including maternity protections, to support women’s professional advancement.