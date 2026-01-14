Airtel rolls out nationwide fuel rewards campaign across 62 stations to boost cashless payments

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania has launched a nationwide fuel rewards campaign under its “Wese ni Bure.

Mwaka Umenyooka na My Airtel Money app” theme, extending digital payments to fuel purchases at more than 62 stations across the country.

The campaign was officially unveiled at the Mt Meru fuel station in Mbezi Mwisho and focuses on promoting cashless transactions through the Airtel Lipa Namba service while directly rewarding customers who pay using Airtel Money.

Speaking at the launch, Airtel Money Merchant Head Emmanuel Moshi said the initiative embeds digital finance into one of the most essential daily services.

He noted that integrating Airtel Lipa Namba into fuel payments delivers secure and convenient transactions while providing tangible rewards to customers.

Reinforcing the customer-focused approach, Airtel Money Merchant Pay Manager Ismail Simanga said the campaign transforms routine fuel purchases into a rewarding experience and supports safer, faster and more convenient cashless payments nationwide.

Under the promotion, customers who purchase fuel worth at least Sh10,000 at participating stations and pay via Airtel Lipa Namba are automatically entered into a weekly draw to win 10 litres of free fuel. The rewards run every week until March.

The campaign covers 62 fuel stations across Tanzania, including 38 Mt Meru stations, 22 ACER stations, one Zebra station and one Bavuai station.

Winners will be announced weekly throughout the campaign period.