Airtel’s public-private partnership model powers Tanzania’s sustainable digital transformation

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania has reaffirmed the transformative potential of strategic public-private partnerships as a catalyst for long-term national development.

By pairing private-sector innovation with government oversight, the telecom operator continues to strengthen digital infrastructure, enhance service delivery, and broaden socio-economic opportunities across the country.

With the Government of Tanzania holding a 49 per cent stake, Airtel stands as a leading example of how such collaborations can expand digital inclusion and accelerate economic progress.

Managing Director Charles Kamoto, who recently marked his first anniversary in office, attributed the company’s achievements to strategic investment, effective teamwork and a revitalised organisational drive.

He emphasised that Airtel’s performance reflects the dedication of its workforce, noting significant milestones achieved over the past year.

The company has invested more than Sh130 billion in network expansion, spectrum acquisition and platform modernisation—laying a robust foundation for advanced technologies including 5G and enhanced mobile financial services.

Over the past five years, Airtel’s infrastructure investment has surpassed Sh650 billion.

Airtel’s commitment to improving connectivity extends to underserved regions through partnerships with the Universal Communications Service Access Fund under the Digital Tanzania Project.

The firm continues to introduce new digital solutions, including VoLTE technology and AI-powered Spam Alerts, while its ‘Kataa Matapeli’ campaign has significantly reduced fraudulent attempts.