Airtel Tanzania management applauds staff commitment during Customer Service Week

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania’s management, led by Managing Director Charles Kamoto and Communications Director Beatrice Singano, today, Tuesday, October 7, 2025 paid a visit to the company’s Customer Service Centre in Dar es Salaam as part of this year’s Customer Service Week celebrations.

The visit was aimed at appreciating frontline employees for their vital role in supporting customers across the country.

During the engagement, the executives interacted directly with customer service agents and personally handled calls from subscribers experiencing communication and service-related challenges.

The exercise provided management with first-hand insight into customer expectations, reinforcing Airtel’s steadfast commitment to its “Mteja Kwanza” (Customer First) philosophy.

As part of the occasion, Mr Kamoto honoured the best-performing employees for September — Arapha Joseph, Rashidi Msuya, and Syliakus Kaiza — in recognition of their outstanding professionalism and contribution to the centre’s operational excellence.

Airtel Tanzania Managing Director, Mr Charles Kamoto (left), receives a bouquet of flowers as a welcome gesture at the Customer Service Centre in Dar es Salaam today, Tuesday, October 7, 2025 where he took time to respond to calls from Airtel customers experiencing various communication and service-related challenges. The visit formed part of a series of events being held nationwide to mark Customer Service Week 2025.

Commending the team, Mr Kamoto said: “Our frontline staff are the face of Airtel. Their commitment ensures that we continue to deliver efficient, innovative, and customer-centred services.”