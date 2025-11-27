Ali Ameir Mohammed: Former Home Affairs minister passes away

Dar es Salaam. Veteran Tanzanian politician Ali Ameir Mohamed has passed away, leaving behind a legacy defined by political courage and unwavering party service during pivotal moments in Zanzibar and Tanzania’s transition to multiparty politics.

Born in 1944 in Donge, North B District, Unguja, Ali Ameir served as the first Deputy Secretary-General of CCM Zanzibar before later assuming the portfolio of Minister of Home Affairs.

He is remembered for his role in navigating political and religious tensions during the early years of the country’s multiparty era, a period marked by heightened public expectations and institutional strain.

Speaking to Mwananchi, a sister publication of The Citizen, on Tuesday, November 26, 2025, the Secretary of the Special NEC Committee for Ideology, Propaganda and Training at CCM Zanzibar, Khamis Mbeto Khamis, confirmed that Ali Ameir died on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he had been receiving treatment. He added that the funeral took place yesterday in the late politician’s home village of Donge.

Mbeto recalled that Ali Ameir was known for his courage in defending the party’s interests, citing the 1995 presidential election between CUF candidate Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad and Dr Salmin Amour as a striking example.

During that tense election, Ali Ameir reportedly went to the Zanzibar Electoral Commission to raise concerns that the commission had colluded with CUF to manipulate CCM votes, even before the official results were announced.

His objections, made in the presence of those at the commission’s offices—including journalists—led some citizens to believe that Maalim Seif had won, with a television station in Dar es Salaam subsequently broadcasting unofficial figures.

According to Mbeto, Ali Ameir will also be remembered for his active involvement in party reconciliation efforts, including his service on committees working to mend relations between CCM and CUF.

As Minister of Home Affairs, he demonstrated resolve in dealing with political and religious challenges that emerged during the fragile early phase of multiparty governance.

Throughout his career, Ali Ameir often adopted firm positions against leaders within CCM whom he believed posed a threat to the party’s ideological foundations. He consistently stressed the importance of adherence to party doctrine.

He warned against shielding individuals involved in inappropriate conduct and encouraged leadership debates founded on merit, justice and accountability.

Role during a transitional period

Ali Ameir’s tenure as Minister of Home Affairs coincided with a transformative era in Tanzania, marked by the formal establishment of a multiparty system, the introduction of economic reforms and increasing demands for political openness.

These developments brought with them significant tensions, social conflicts and security challenges that his ministry was required to address.

Among the major incidents during his tenure was the February 13, 1998 Mwembechai mosque episode in Dar es Salaam, where police were accused of firing at Muslims gathered for prayer following allegations of blasphemy against Christianity.

The incident heightened interfaith tensions and prompted calls from sections of the Muslim community for an independent commission of inquiry. Although such a commission was not formed, the demands underscored the gravity of the situation.

The incident later inspired several publications, including Mwembechai Killings and the Political Future of Tanzania, which chronicled the events in detail but was banned by the government in 2000.

Despite the controversy—centred on deaths, injuries and broader debates about human rights and religious freedom—Ali Ameir’s ministry managed to contain the situation without further escalation.

His responsibilities at the time—maintaining national security, managing relations with religious groups and upholding peace amid shifting political and social landscapes—were both delicate and demanding.

While law enforcement measures were enforced, the government faced criticism over perceived repression, limited transparency and concerns regarding freedom of worship.