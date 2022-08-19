All set for the national census, says Majaliwa

By Naomi Achien'g More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. All preparations for this year’s Population and Housing Census have been completed, the government said yesterday, calling upon Tanzanians to get ready to be counted.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that all equipment meant for the work had arrived and that the country was fully equipped for the important exercise slated for August 23.

He extended thanks to various development stakeholders for their support in making this happen.

The government, according to Mr Majaliwa, had received support from development partners including South Korea ambassador to Tanzania Kim Sun Pyo who has provided 600 tablets while NMB Bank Plc has provided T-shirts worth Sh20 million which will be used during the exercise.

“This gives us great comfort,” said Mr Majaliwa reminding Tanzanians from various fronts to cooperate in facilitating the entire census activities.

On the other hand, Mr Majaliwa said President Samia Suluhu Hassan has decreed that this year’s August 23 shall be a public holiday to allow for a smooth execution of the population and housing census exercise.

“Census day will not be a working day, so all over the country those who had to go to work on that day will stay home to receive the census clerks and cooperate with the clerks to make the census exercise a success and the next day the work will continue as usual and the census activities will also continue with the aim of completing the information others,” said Mr Majaliwa

Furthermore, the Minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office--Environment and Union Affairs George Simbachawene said: “We will work hard day and night to complete this census exercise and we will also provide follow-up information after the census as we have the expertise to monitor the entire process for the remaining five days before the census.”

The seventh final session of the central committee for the census of people and population development was held yesterday at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam.

The Population and Housing Census is a national exercise that takes place every 10 years where the last Census to be held in the country was that of 2012.

Thus the 2022 Census will be the sixth census to be held in Tanzania after the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar in 1964. Other census exercises were held in 1967, 1978, 1988, 2002 and 2012.