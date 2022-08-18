Government declares census day a public holiday

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has declared Tuesday August 23, 2022 a public holiday to allow Tanzanians to fully take part in the planned National Population and Housing Census (PHC).

According to the statement issued on Thursday by the government chief spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa President Samia Suluhu Hassan agreed that census day should be a holiday.

“Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said that the president agreed that August 23, 2022 is a public holiday to allow Tanzanians to stay at home and participate fully in census by giving census clerks actual statistics,” reads statement posted on Twitter account of the government chief spokesperson.

Speaking in April during the launch of the official logo that will be used in this year’s census, Samia said the exercise will help the government plan its development programmes.

PHC is a national exercise conducted across Tanzania every 10 years. The last census was held in 2012. The 2022 census will be the sixth in the series beginning after the “birth” of the United Republic of Tanzania in 1964. Other censuses took place in 1967, 1978, 1988, 2002 and 2012.

The 2012 population census’ results indicated there were 43,625,354 million in Tanzania mainland, and 1,303,569 in Tanzania Zanzibar. The data, and projections, thereafter are vital in helping the nation execute its national plans in diverse sectors like health and education.

UN data estimates Tanzania 2020 population to be almost 60 million.