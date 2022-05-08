Another cargo ship sets new record at Dar es Salaam Port

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s principal port of Dar es Salaam will on Monday, May 9 receive cargo vessel Meridian Ace carrying 4,397 vehicles, setting a new record in terms of number of vehicles imported in one vessel at the port.

The first consignment of its kind, according to details will arrive at Dar Port from Singapore after a journey of 10 days.

Meridian Ace, a vehicles carrier was built in 2000 and is sailing under the flag of Japan with a carrying capacity of 20144 t DWT and overall length of 199.94 meters and her width is 32.2 meters.

Read: Tanzanian ports increase cargo by 10.7 percent

Speaking to reporters, Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) Public Relations and Corporate Communication Manager, Nicodemus Mushi said the total number of vehicles ferried in the ship has never been witnessed before at the port.

He attributed the achievement to the work done by government to promote the capacity of Tanzania's ports to the world.

Advertisement

On April 8, the Dar port made history when it received another cargo vessel Frontier Ace which was 189.45 meters long with a width of 32.2 meters.

The ship was carrying 4,041 vehicles, of which 2,936 were in transit to neighboring countries such as DRC, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and South Sudan and the remaining 1105 vehicles were for Tanzania.