‘Frontier Ace’ docks at Dar Port carrying 4,041 vehicles

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s principal port of Dar es Salaam has on Friday, April 8 received cargo vessel Frontier Ace carrying 4,041 vehicles becoming the first consignment of its kind.

The ship according to details has arrived at Dar Port from Singapore after a journey of 10 days.

Frontier Ace a vehicles carrier that was built in 2000 and is sailing under the flag of Panama with a carrying capacity of 17693t DWT and her length overall is 189.45 meters and her width is 32.2 meters.

Of the vehicles on board 1105 are set to remain in Tanzania whereas 2,936 are on Transit to other neighboring countries such as DRC, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and South Sudan.

Speaking at the port Minister of Works Prof Makame Mbarawa, called on TPA to improve their efficiency in offloading goods.

In August 2021, the port made history when it received the first vehicle carrier Tranquil Ace which was 199.95 metres long with a width of 32.2 metres.

The ship was carrying 3,743 vehicles, of which 2,945 vehicles (65 percent) were in transit to other countries and the remaining 798 vehicles were for Tanzania.