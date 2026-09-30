Arts council urges artists to put ethics before views

Dar es Salaam. Artists have been urged to put ethical standards ahead of the pursuit of social media views, with the Tanzania National Arts Council, known in its Kiswahili acronym as Basata, calling for greater use of parental controls and age restrictions to prevent inappropriate content from reaching unintended audiences.

Basata Acting Executive Secretary Edward Buganga said disciplinary measures against artists were aimed at addressing violations in artistic works rather than punishing artists for who they were.

“When an artist commits a certain offence, we impose a fine based on the content they have produced in their artistic work that goes against artistic standards,” he said.

Mr Buganga said artists who repeatedly breached ethical standards could face further disciplinary action, adding that the industry needed to maintain clear boundaries around artistic platforms.

The issue has become more prominent as artists increasingly use social media, where controversial content can quickly attract large audiences.

Mr Buganga said some artists deliberately crossed ethical boundaries because they believed provocative material would generate more views and engagement.

“Sometimes you find that someone deliberately does things that are unethical, which is why we take strong action against them,” he said.

He rejected suggestions that Basata imposed penalties without giving artists an opportunity to respond, saying complaints were handled through an established process involving summonses, explanations, notices, lawyers and the council’s ethics committee.

The council is also encouraging artists to make greater use of digital tools that restrict access to content by age.

Mr Buganga cited YouTube’s parental controls and age classifications, saying artists should ensure material unsuitable for children was not made freely accessible to all audiences.

However, artist manager Godfrey Abel said preventive measures should begin before content is released.

He proposed reviving a system under which artists could submit songs and videos for review before publication, arguing that early guidance could prevent financial losses when content is later removed.

“I remember there was a system where an artist would submit a song for review. I think that system should be brought back,” he said.

Artist manager Shamila Iddy said artists also needed simpler and more practical guidance on ethical requirements.

“Most people are not readers, so when you provide these guidelines, it becomes difficult for many of our artistes to go through them,” she said.

Parents should also be taught how to use parental controls and age restrictions.