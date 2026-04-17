Tourism sector set for boost as Tanzania prepares to host global IPU Assembly

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania continues to promote the upcoming Assembly during the ongoing 152nd meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Istanbul, where it is using the platform to invite global lawmakers to attend the Arusha session, the country’s tourism sector is poised for a significant boost ahead of the October 2026 gathering.

The 153rd IPU Assembly is scheduled to take place from October 5 to 9, 2026, at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) in Arusha, and is expected to bring together more than 2,000 delegates from 183 member parliaments.

The 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) comes to Tanzania at a time when the global parliamentary body is under the leadership of its President, Tulia Ackson, the former Speaker of the Tanzanian National Assembly, placing the country in a unique position as it prepares to host one of the organisation’s most significant gatherings.

Speaking during the ongoing Assembly in Istanbul, today, Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) Marketing Manager Vivian Temi said Tanzania’s exhibition pavilion has continued to attract a large number of delegates seeking information about the country’s tourism attractions and investment opportunities.

“Our pavilion has been receiving a large number of visitors who are keen to learn about Tanzania’s tourism attractions and investment opportunities in the sector,” she said.

“We are seeing a strong level of interest. Many of the delegates who visited our pavilion have registered and confirmed that they will attend the 153rd IPU Assembly in Arusha.

“Most of the delegates are not only coming for meetings. They are also planning to visit tourist attractions, which creates a direct opportunity for our tourism industry,” she added.

Her remarks come as Tanzania intensifies its promotional campaign on the sidelines of the Istanbul meeting, targeting lawmakers and parliamentary leaders from across the world.

Earlier, speaking during a visit by an IPU delegation to Arusha as part of inspection and preparatory activities for the Assembly, Arusha Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla said the conference presents a timely opportunity for the country.

“This conference is an opportunity for the people of Arusha and Tanzania as a whole to showcase the peace, security, stability and international trust that the country enjoys,” he said.

“We have assured them that we are ready to provide full cooperation to ensure this historic conference is successful,” he added.

Mr Makalla also called on residents and businesses to position themselves to benefit from the anticipated influx of international visitors.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly Mussa Azzan Zungu made his remarks during the signing of the hosting agreement between Tanzania’s Parliament and the IPU, held in Dar es Salaam.

“This Assembly will bring a large number of visitors into the country, and sectors such as hospitality, transport and tourism stand to benefit significantly,” he said.

“We are fully prepared to host this Assembly to the highest standards, and all necessary arrangements are being put in place to ensure its success.”

On his part, IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong, who also spoke during the signing ceremony, said the agreement reflects the shared commitment to successfully organise the Assembly.

“This Assembly will not only address global parliamentary issues but will also strengthen cooperation among member states,” he said.

The President of the IPU, Tulia Ackson, has played a key role in securing the hosting rights for Tanzania, further elevating the country’s profile on the global stage.

In a related development, young Tanzanian environmentalist Georgina Magesa addressed the ongoing 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul as a special guest, where she spoke on the need to safeguard future generations.

Ms Magesa emphasised the importance of protecting Generation Alpha through deliberate efforts by current leaders, particularly in ensuring a safe environment and addressing risks facing children.

“The world needs a safe generation, and this generation must be protected now by those who came before them,” she said.