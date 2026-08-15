Arusha residents march to leader’s home over month-long water shortage

Arusha. Over 100 residents marched to the residence of the Mashariki Neighbourhood Chairman in Muriet Ward on Saturday, August 15, 2026, protesting a month-long water shortage following fruitless attempts to seek redress from the local Arusha Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Auwsa) sub-office.

Carrying empty buckets and basins of unwashed clothes, the residents expressed outrage over the persistent dry taps, noting that Auwsa continues to send text messages demanding payment for previous bills despite the ongoing supply disruption.

Mashariki Neighbourhood Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Sanare, voiced deep concern over the community's plight, criticizing Auwsa officials for failing to answer phone calls or remain reachable when local leaders seek updates.

"My citizens cannot continue to suffer when a major water project costing Sh520 billion has already been completed," said Mr Sanare. "Whenever we contact Auwsa, they cite reasons that do not solve the problem. In this area, underground water is simply not accessible," he added.

He explained that while Auwsa frequently attributes the rationing to burst pipes, roadworks, or power outages, the shortage persists in Muriet even after power and infrastructure are restored and neighbouring areas receive water.

"We appreciate the government's heavy investment in the water sector, but the majority of residents in Muriet Ward, particularly Mashariki Neighbourhood have suffered for too long. Water has no alternative. Most people here earn low incomes and cannot afford to buy water from vendors at Sh1,000 per bucket," stressed Mr Sanare.

In response to the crowd, the neighbourhood chairman phoned Auwsa Managing Director, Mr Iddy Msuya, in full view of the residents.

Speaking from Dodoma where he was on official duty, Mr Msuya assured the community that immediate steps were being taken to restore supply.

"Chairman and residents, I ask for your patience. I have already instructed my team to direct water to your area immediately. The recent disruption was caused by power cuts affecting our pumping stations," said Mr Msuya.

Local residents highlighted the severe domestic impact of the shortage.

A resident of Mapambuzuko, Ms Shamimu Iddy, said her household had been without water since August 8, forcing her to spend Sh7,000 for five jerrycans to meet basic needs.

"We are facing a very difficult situation, especially in homes with indoor toilets. You cannot tell a child not to use the toilet, and laundry continues to pile up. We urge the government to intervene and explain why Muriet Ward is singled out while other areas have water," she said.

Similarly, a resident of Mkonoo in Terrat Ward, Ms Rehema Mbwambo, urged the water utility to scale up production capacity to match the growing population demand in the area.