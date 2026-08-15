Fire guts Tanga's Old Bus Stand shops

Tanga. Traders in Tanga are counting heavy losses after a fire swept through several shops at the Old Bus Stand along 12th Street on Thursday night, destroying goods and businesses.

The fire broke out at about 8pm and quickly spread to neighbouring shops. An electrical fault in one of the shops is suspected to have caused the blaze, although authorities had not established the cause officially.

Firefighters, police and private emergency teams battled the flames for hours before bringing them under control. Additional firefighting vehicles were brought in from the port and the GBP fuel depot to support the operation.

Tanga District Commissioner Dadi Kolimba said it was too early to determine the number of shops affected or the value of property destroyed.

“The fire started in one shop and spread to others. Despite efforts to contain it, it continued spreading, but the Fire and Rescue Force did a great job by bringing in additional vehicles from the port and GBP fuel depot and eventually containing the fire,” Mr Kolimba said.

Police were also deployed to prevent people from stealing goods that traders were attempting to rescue from the burning shops.

Witnesses said the fire spread rapidly, with some of the goods stored in the shops believed to have fuelled the flames.

Shop owner George Lusinde said the fire had wiped out his main source of income, forcing him to consider how to rebuild his business.

“This shop was my main source of income. I now have to start again and find a way to recover economically,” he said.

Resident Konde Boy said the losses would affect traders who had borrowed money to finance their businesses.

“Some people have borrowed money. Imagine taking a loan and then your shop burns down. What will happen when loan officers come for repayment?” he said.

Another witness, Inosi Ally, said the fire spread so quickly that traders struggled to save their belongings despite prolonged efforts by firefighters.