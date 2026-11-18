







Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) have moved closer to realising their long-standing ambition of owning a modern stadium, with the club now working to complete the transfer of its land into Jangwani Complex Limited, a key step before construction can begin.

Club president Eng Hersi Said said today, November18, 2026 that the remaining requirement was to obtain the necessary government approval for transferring the land, which Yanga is contributing to the joint investment with GSM Group.

Once the transfer is approved and completed, GSM Group will be expected to inject its financial contribution and commence construction, potentially ending the 91-year-old club's wait for its own modern stadium.

Hersi said the club had made significant progress in preparing the project and was now awaiting the necessary clearance to transfer the land from the trusteeship ownership structure into Jangwani Complex Limited.

"We are now left with one important step, which is completing our responsibility of transferring the land into Jangwani Complex Limited. Once that process is completed, the club's contribution to the project will be fulfilled, leaving the investor to inject funds and commence construction," he said.

Jangwani Complex Limited is a special-purpose company established to implement and manage the stadium project, with Yanga and GSM Group each holding a 50 per cent stake.

Under the arrangement, Yanga contributes the land while GSM Group provides the financial capital required to develop the facility.

The latest development follows guidance from the Attorney General's office, which presented three possible legal approaches to structuring the investment while safeguarding the interests of both parties.

Hersi said Yanga received formal communication from the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA), through the Administrator General, on November 17, outlining the options and procedures for proceeding with the project.

After reviewing the proposals and consulting the Executive Committee and Board of Trustees, the club resolved to proceed with its original proposal of transferring the project land into Jangwani Complex Limited.

One of the major safeguards is ensuring that Yanga's land cannot be used as collateral to secure loans or other financial obligations by the investor.

Hersi said GSM Group had demonstrated its financial capacity and committed resources specifically for the stadium project, stressing that the club wanted to protect its property from potential financial risks.

"We are bringing an investor into this project to provide construction capital. We cannot allow a situation where the investor fails to provide the money and then decides to use our land as collateral to obtain loans. That would put our members' interests at risk," he said.

The project received members' backing during the August 2, 2026, General Assembly, where 877 members reportedly endorsed the proposed transfer of the land into the jointly owned company.

Following that approval, Yanga submitted the required documents to RITA, including land ownership records, investment agreements, project details and minutes of relevant club meetings, seeking authorisation to proceed.

Hersi described the investment as an opportunity to create a lasting legacy rather than a conventional commercial venture aimed at generating quick returns.

For Yanga, the stadium represents more than a sporting facility. It would become a permanent institutional asset, opening new revenue streams and providing a modern home for future generations of supporters.

He expressed confidence that the outstanding approval would be secured soon, allowing the club and GSM Group to move into the construction phase.