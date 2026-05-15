Tanzania courts Russian investors for opportunities linked to Afcon 2027

Arusha. The government has invited Russian investors to partner with Tanzania private sector in tapping into opportunities arising from preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), as the two countries strengthen ties.

Authorities also highlighted wider investment prospects across mining, energy, technology, manufacturing, modern agriculture, pharmaceuticals and vocational education.

The appeal was made on May 15, 2026 in Arusha during the opening of the Tanzania–Russia Business and Investment Forum by the Deputy Minister in the President’s Office for Planning and Investment, Dr Pius Chaya.

Dr Chaya said the co-hosting of Afcon 2027 by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda presents significant opportunities in sports infrastructure, hospitality, transport, ICT, aviation, entertainment and tourism-related services.

“We invite Russian investors to partner with Tanzania’s private sector in projects linked to Afcon 2027 and the country’s wider economic transformation agenda,” he said.

He noted that Tanzania has continued to implement broad economic reforms aimed at improving the investment climate, strengthening infrastructure and enhancing competitiveness in global markets.

Dr Chaya further pointed to the country’s strategic location within East and Southern Africa, saying its access to a regional market of more than 300 million people through the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) places it at the centre of continental trade and investment flows.

He added that government facilitation mechanisms, including the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza) and its One Stop Facilitation Centre, have been strengthened to streamline investment procedures for both local and foreign investors.

According to him, the strong participation of Russian companies in the forum reflects growing confidence in Tanzania’s economic outlook and long-term growth trajectory.

The Minister of State in the President’s Office for Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, said Tanzania and Russia have maintained long-standing diplomatic relations, but stressed the need to translate those ties into tangible economic gains.

“What we need now is to transform our excellent political and diplomatic relations into real economic outcomes for our people,” he said.

Prof Mkumbo said Tanzania remains among Africa’s fastest-growing economies, with growth projected at 6.1 percent this year and between 6.3 and 6.5 percent next year.

He identified energy, mining, agriculture and industrial development as priority areas for expanded bilateral cooperation, noting Tanzania’s vast resource base.

Citing World Bank assessments, he said Tanzania is among countries with significant mineral wealth, including gold and critical minerals.

On agriculture, Prof Mkumbo said Tanzania has more than 44 million hectares of arable land, with only about a third currently under cultivation, leaving substantial room for investment in food production and agro-processing.

“The world needs more food than ever before, and Tanzania has the potential to feed Africa and beyond through cooperation with experienced Russian companies,” he said.

He also pointed to opportunities in industrial manufacturing through Special Economic Zones, as well as tourism, science, technology and education.

Prof Mkumbo encouraged Tanzanian firms to explore opportunities in Russia, while urging greater access for Tanzanian agricultural, fisheries and mineral products in the Russian market.

“Tanzanian products should find space in Russian supermarkets so consumers there can access goods from Tanzania and Africa,” he said.

Tiseza Board Chairman, Dr Aziz Mlima, said the forum formed part of the third session of the Joint Intergovernmental Tanzania–Russia Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

He said the event brought together more than 120 Russian companies and over 200 Tanzanian firms, providing a platform for investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers and industry leaders to explore partnerships and trade opportunities.

The forum, he added, is expected to deepen economic relations between the two countries while unlocking new avenues for trade, technology transfer and long-term investment cooperation.

Russia’s Minister for Economic Development, Maxim Reshetnikov, said Moscow was committed to strengthening economic cooperation with Tanzania to ensure mutual benefits through expanded trade and investment.