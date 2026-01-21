Attend grassroots sessions, CCM tells Cabinet ministers

Dodoma. CCM secretary general, Dr Asha-Rose Migiro, has called on senior party leaders, including Members of Parliament and ministers, to regularly attend meetings convened by grassroots branch ambassadors to better understand and address challenges facing citizens, communities and the nation.

Dr Migiro made the call on yesterday, while addressing CCM branch ambassadors from Dodoma Region in Dodoma City.

She said that the grassroots are where people live and are best placed to identify their concerns, stressing that senior leaders must engage directly with grassroots structures in order to find practical solutions.

“The branch is where citizens live and where their challenges are clearly understood. It is important for leaders to attend meetings organised by ten cell leaders so they can listen and help resolve these issues,” she said.

Dr Migiro said such engagement would help leaders better understand challenges facing young people, including those in formal employment and those who are unemployed, and explore ways to address joblessness.

“Even in my own area, I attend meetings at my branch. We have seen national leaders visiting communities to listen to citizens’ concerns, and we too must actively participate at branch level because it is closest to the people,” she said.

She also urged ten cell leaders to hold constitutionally mandated meetings aimed at resolving citizens’ challenges, saying such forums could generate positive ideas for local development.

In addition, Dr Migiro called on ten cell leaders to identify economic activities undertaken by young people in their areas to enable targeted support and solutions.

She congratulated the ten cell leaders for CCM’s landslide victory in the General Election held on October 29, 2025, describing them as the backbone of the party’s success.

Meanwhile, CCM Dodoma Regional Chairman Adam Kimbisa urged leaders of institutions and religious organisations to focus on their respective mandates and avoid interfering in party affairs.

He said there had been an increase in advice, opinions and abusive language directed at CCM, which he described as unacceptable.

“Some people seek popularity by insulting and ridiculing CCM. We welcome opinions and advice, but they must be offered in good faith to build, not through insults and mockery,” Kimbisa said.

For their part, ten cell leaders appealed for health insurance cover to enable access to medical services and for council loans to support their economic activities.

They also thanked the party for providing bicycles to ease transportation between locations, saying the move had significantly improved their daily work.