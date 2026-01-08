CCM unveils strategy to engage citizens

Dar es Salaam. The ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has announced a shift in its operational approach, directing that party activities should be driven from the grassroots upwards, rather than through top-down directives.

CCM secretary general Dr Asha-Rose Migiro said the new strategy aims to revitalise the party’s operations by ensuring that challenges faced by citizens at the grassroots are collected by branch leaders and channelled upwards for action.

She said the move is intended to bring the party closer to the people and safeguard its large membership base.

The new approach comes amid criticism on social media platforms, where some users have accused CCM of being detached from wananchi. However, party leaders have repeatedly insisted that CCM’s operations are geared towards benefiting citizens.

Dr Migiro made the remarks yesterday, while addressing a working session with CCM leaders from branches, wards and constituencies in Temeke and Kigamboni districts in Dar es Salaam.

She urged grassroots leaders to abandon the practice of waiting for instructions from higher levels and instead proactively gather citizens’ concerns and submit them for implementation.

“We want to hear from the grassroots and know what is happening on the ground. Our instructions should come from below, not from the top going down,” she said, urging leaders to freely submit messages and reports on how to further strengthen the party.

She said the reforms are aimed at consolidating and building the party, while protecting the strong membership base that CCM prides itself on.

As part of party-building efforts, Dr Migiro emphasised the importance of branch leaders and other officials nationwide fostering good relations with citizens and using respectful and inclusive language.

“In our mobilisation, our work and our service to Tanzanians, we must stay very close to the community and recognise that their problems are our problems, because we also come from these same communities,” she said.

She added that leaders who remain close to the people, uphold good relations and use appropriate language would strengthen cooperation and ultimately enhance national unity.

Dr Migiro also called on party leaders to work closely with the government and pay close attention to the implementation of CCM’s election manifesto.

To effectively oversee government performance, she said leaders must always be guided by the national manifesto as well as regional and district-level commitments.

“Supervising the government means reminding leaders of what was promised in the manifesto, ensuring implementation and providing regular updates, while leaders speak openly about progress,” she said.

She further noted that CCM is fortunate to own income-generating assets, which are intended to benefit the party, and warned leaders against misusing them for personal gain.

Dr Migiro said her decision to begin her nationwide tour at the grassroots level was based on the recognition that the branch is the heart of the party, where its strength and vitality lie.