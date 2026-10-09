Australia’s Milton Dick elected IPU president

Arusha. Australia’s Speaker of the House of Representatives, Milton Dick, has been elected President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) for the 2026–2029 term, succeeding Tanzania’s Dr Tulia Ackson.

Mr Dick secured 56 percent of the vote in a single round of secret-ballot voting held on Friday, October 9, 2026, during the 153rd IPU Assembly in Arusha.

He contested the position against, among others, Azerbaijan’s National Assembly Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Chilean Senator Rojo Edwards Silva, who is President of the IPU’s Latin American and Caribbean Group for the 2025–2027 term.

Dr Ackson was elected IPU president in 2023 and has completed her three-year mandate.

Mr Dick has represented Oxley, Queensland, in Australia’s Parliament since 2016. He was first elected Speaker in 2022 and re-elected unopposed in 2025.

His parliamentary leadership has focused on inclusivity, political impartiality, parliamentary diplomacy, accountability and promoting a safer, more respectful workplace.

Speaking after his election, Mr Dick called for unity and cooperation among member parliaments, emphasising the importance of dialogue, mutual respect and consensus in addressing global challenges.

“Today, there are no winners or losers. The IPU has spoken with one voice. This is democracy,” he said.

He added: “A reminder that dialogue still matters, a reminder that respect still matters, a reminder that cooperation still matters… We will work together. We will listen to one another. We will seek common ground.”

As IPU president, Mr Dick will preside over the organisation’s statutory meetings and represent it at major international events.