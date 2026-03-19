Award manifests Watu Tanzania’s role in women’s empowerment

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania marked International Women’s Day on March 8, 2026, attention turned to the growing economic contributions of women.

Among organisations driving this change is Watu Tanzania, an asset financing company recognised for expanding opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

The company was honoured during The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative 2026, organised by Mwananchi Communications Limited in the Women of the Future category.

The awards celebrate organisations and individuals advancing women’s economic participation in Tanzania.

For Watu Tanzania, the recognition reflects shifts in both formal and informal sectors, where women are gaining access to tools that help them earn income and grow businesses.

Speaking to The Citizen, Watu Tanzania Country Manager, Mr Rumisho Shikonyi, said that from Kariakoo in Dar es Salaam to markets in Arusha and Mwanza, assets such as smartphones and motorcycles are increasingly vital for business.

Historically, he said, women faced barriers to acquiring these tools due to limited finances and restricted access to formal credit; he noted, noting that asset financing is gradually changing the narrative.

He reported a rising share of women among its clients, noting that women made up 31 percent of the customer base in 2023, rising to around 40 percent by 2025 and representing more than 226,000 women with active loans nationwide. Furthermore, he said clients include entrepreneurs selling mobile phones, traders using smartphones for digital payments, and transport operators financing motorcycles or small fleets.

According to him, access to these tools allows women to participate more fully in the digital economy and expand their businesses. “Across Tanzania, more women are stepping forward as entrepreneurs and innovators. When women gain access to the tools to work, it creates opportunities for them, their families, and communities,” said Mr Shikonyi. Watu Tanzania’s commitment extends beyond clients, as women make up about 43 percent of the workforce, with nearly half of management roles held by women.

Mr Shikonyi said several senior female leaders have been with the company since its early years, growing alongside it as Watu expanded.

“The company enforces formal hiring and non-discrimination policies to ensure equal opportunities in recruitment, career development, and promotion,” he said.

He hinted that analysts attribute such policies as vital in East Africa’s financial and technology sectors, fostering inclusive workplaces and leadership pipelines.

Established in Tanzania in 2021, Watu has grown quickly by financing assets that help individuals earn income or join the digital economy.

The company’s Deputy Country Manager (Commercial), Mr Seuri Kuoko, said across its markets, Watu has issued more than five million loans in the past decade.

In Tanzania alone, he said, it has financed over one million mobility and connectivity assets, including motorcycles for boda boda riders and smartphones for traders and small businesses.

“Tanzania is full of energy and business spirit. With the right tools and responsible financing, people can grow businesses, earn income, and contribute to the country’s economic development,” said Mr Kuoko.

In Tanzania’s informal economy, access to productive assets shapes how small businesses operate.

Motorcycles enable riders to provide transport and delivery services, while smartphones allow traders to communicate with customers, manage payments, and coordinate operations efficiently.

Previously, financial barriers and limited credit prevented many entrepreneurs from acquiring these tools.

“Asset financing now bridges the gap, enabling purchases through structured repayment plans,” said Mr Kuoko.

The Women of the Future Awards highlight companies and individuals expanding opportunities for women nationwide.

Watu Tanzania’s Head of Human Resources, Ms Anna Linza, said the recognition underscores the private sector’s role in giving women access to essential tools and economic opportunities.