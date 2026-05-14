Malindi cargo hub begins operations ahead of SGR wrap

Dar es Salaam. Cargo transportation through the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has officially commenced at the Malindi area of the Port of Dar es Salaam following the completion of 99.7 per cent of rail infrastructure works in the zone.

The start of operations from Malindi is expected to improve efficiency, reduce transport costs and shorten delivery times for goods moving between Dar es Salaam and Ihumwa in Dodoma.

The development marks a key milestone in integrating the Port of Dar es Salaam with the country’s modern railway network, enabling faster and more reliable movement of cargo to inland regions and neighbouring countries.

Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) Head of Public Relations Fred Mwanjala told The Citizen that freight operations under the SGR project are now 99.7 per cent complete, with cargo trains already reaching the Malindi port zone, a key logistics hub designated for rail-based cargo handling.

He said the entry of trains into the area on May 10 marked a significant step in linking port operations directly with the rail system.

“Malindi is the designated port zone for cargo handling under the SGR system. The linkage between the port and the railway will eliminate delays previously caused by transferring cargo by truck before connecting to rail,” he said.

Mr Mwanjala said cargo will now move directly from Malindi to Ihumwa via the SGR line, reducing travel time from about 12 hours by road to roughly four hours by rail.

He added that the system will improve reliability and security, as containers will be transported on a dedicated line under controlled conditions.

TRC said discussions are ongoing with major firms, including Dangote Industries, Bakresa Group, GSM Group and Azania Group, to encourage use of the SGR for cargo transport.