Bagamoyo Economic Zone attracts 24 investors as industrial drive gains momentum

Dar es Salaam. A parliamentary committee has pointed to growing investment activity at the Bagamoyo Eco Maritime City (BEMC), with new industrial projects expected to create thousands of jobs and strengthen Tanzania's export manufacturing ambitions.

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Governance, Constitution and Law made the observations after inspecting ongoing projects at the 9,800-hectare investment zone managed by the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza) on June 1, 2026.

The visit comes as the government seeks to accelerate industrial development through special economic zones and attract more private-sector investment into strategic projects.

At the centre of the latest developments is a textile manufacturing plant being established by Sinovest Industry Investment Limited, which is expected to begin production later this month.

According to officials, the factory has attracted an investment of $7 million and is projected to create 1,000 direct jobs during its initial phase, with a further 500 positions expected as operations expand.

The facility is being developed on a 21-hectare site and will target export markets, including the United States and Europe, as Tanzania looks to increase the value of its manufactured exports.

Committee chairman Dr Damasi Ndumbaro said members had witnessed visible progress in the implementation of projects within the zone, describing the developments as an indication that investment commitments are beginning to translate into tangible economic activity.

The Bagamoyo Eco Maritime City has been earmarked as one of Tanzania's flagship investment projects. The area also includes land reserved for the proposed Mbegani modern port, a component viewed as critical to supporting future industrial and logistics operations.

Figures presented to the committee show that 24 investors had secured land within the zone by May 2026, with projects ranging from manufacturing plants to industrial warehouses and supporting infrastructure.

Tiseza Board chairman Dr Azizi Mlima said the authority was continuing efforts to attract additional investors while ensuring that local communities benefit through employment opportunities, skills development and technology transfer.