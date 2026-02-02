Five Tanzanians win Barrick scholarships to South Africa

Dar es Salaam. Barrick Tanzania has awarded full international scholarships to five Tanzanian students to pursue undergraduate studies in mining and geology in South Africa, underscoring its commitment to skills development and responsible mining.

The scholarships, offered through Barrick’s Africa and Middle East Bursary Programme under the Young Scholars Empowerment initiative, will enable the students—selected from the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM)—to study at the University of Johannesburg.

Barrick Tanzania operates in partnership with the government of Tanzania through Twiga Minerals. Speaking during the official announcement and farewell ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Barrick Tanzania country manager Melkiory Ngido said the initiative reflects the company’s long-term investment in building national expertise for the mining sector.

“Our responsibility does not end with operating our mines to international standards. We are also committed to investing in Tanzanians, particularly young people, because they are the future experts who will drive the sector forward,” Dr Ngido said.

He said the scholarship programme demonstrates Barrick’s belief that responsible mining extends beyond compliance and revenue generation to include human capital development.

“By supporting these students through education, we are making a long-term investment in skills, innovation and national development,” he said.

Dr Ngido said that Barrick will continue to support the students throughout their studies and provide opportunities for further skills development through employment at its mining operations in Tanzania. Barrick currently operates the Bulyanhulu gold mine in Kahama, Shinyanga Region, and the North Mara mine in Tarime, Mara Region. The Buzwagi mine in Shinyanga is in its closure phase.

UDSM Vice Chancellor Prof William Anangisye praised Barrick for supporting the students, noting that the beneficiaries were selected through a competitive, merit-based process involving candidates from several universities nationwide.

“This initiative goes beyond scholarships. It is about equipping young Tanzanians with globally competitive skills that will contribute meaningfully to national development,” Prof Anangisye said.

He said that the programme prioritised academic excellence, leadership potential and alignment with Tanzania’s priority skills, describing it as a strong example of effective collaboration between the private sector and public institutions.

Prof Anangisye also welcomed the inclusion of female students among the beneficiaries, saying it aligns with efforts to promote gender balance in science and engineering fields.