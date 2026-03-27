Beggar posing as mute ends up in police custody

Mtwara. Police in Mtwara Region have arrested a 31-year-old man, Ibrahim Nzumbi Mugendi, a resident of Kigoma Region, on allegations of obtaining money by false pretences after posing as a mute person to solicit donations.
Mtwara Regional Police Commander, SACP Issa Suleiman, said the suspect arrived in the region on 18 February 2026 and booked into a local guest house.
He said that on 26 February, the suspect went to the office of the Mtwara District Commissioner to seek a permit to collect donations, claiming he needed financial assistance due to a speech-related medical condition.