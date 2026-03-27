Beggar posing as mute ends up in police custody

Mtwara. Police in Mtwara Region have arrested a 31-year-old man, Ibrahim Nzumbi Mugendi, a resident of Kigoma Region, on allegations of obtaining money by false pretences after posing as a mute person to solicit donations.

Mtwara Regional Police Commander, SACP Issa Suleiman, said the suspect arrived in the region on 18 February 2026 and booked into a local guest house.

He said that on 26 February, the suspect went to the office of the Mtwara District Commissioner to seek a permit to collect donations, claiming he needed financial assistance due to a speech-related medical condition.

“After being granted the permit, he started visiting government institutions and private individuals asking for contributions,” said Mr Suleiman.

However, police investigations later established that the suspect had no speech impairment and was using the claim as a means of fraudulently obtaining money.

He was arrested on 25 March 2026 while in possession of Sh1.8 million, which he is alleged to have collected from members of the public and various institutions in the district.

Preliminary investigations show that the suspect had visited at least 10 government institutions, as well as private individuals, before his arrest.

Mr Suleiman said investigations are ongoing and that the suspect will be arraigned in court once they are completed.