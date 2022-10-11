Beverage manufacturer to empower 900 young food vendors

Some 900 young food vendors will be set on the path to a sustainable livelihood through a youth economic inclusion programme by Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd in a campaign dubbed “Chipsika Kiajira na Coke".

The young entrepreneurs will be given training in collaboration with the Institute of Social Work to help them run their businesses and CCBA will provide tools of trade, including a gas stove, gas cylinder, food cabinet, cooler, and branded chairs, and tables.

The focus will be on enabling youth who serve food as an entrepreneurial pursuit to grow their businesses.

Interested food vendors can apply online via the link provided in Coca-Cola Kwanza’s social media bios on Instagram and LinkedIn or get visited by our team in their respective working areas or visit the Coca-Cola Kwanza plant at Mikocheni Industrial Area to complete their registration for the program.

“As the biggest bottler on the continent, accounting for 40 percent of Coca-Cola volumes sold in Africa, CCBA takes pride in doing business the right way. We recognise the importance of the Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in an African context, as expressed in the African Agenda 2063,” said Victor Byemelwa, Sustainability and Communications Specialist-Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd.

He added: To create greater shared value in the communities where we operate, we ensure that our sustainability initiatives in each country are aligned to the National Development Plans. This is why we have made economic inclusion one of our key sustainability pillars.

“We define economic inclusion as opening gainful economic opportunities to under-served communities by providing access to markets that boost income and yield sustainable earnings, whilst leveraging the business and the industry,” said Byemelwa.

“We understand that our business can only thrive when the communities we serve thrive too. Investing in communities ensures our business sustainability. Most of all, we are all Africans and are part of our communities.

“CCBA has adopted employability and entrepreneurship as a framework for its economic inclusion strategy,” said Byemelwa.

“Our aim is to boost income, provide sustainable earning potential and improve skills and business knowledge for women and youth, resulting in them accessing other opportunities.