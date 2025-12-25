Bishops To Leaders: Prioritise people over authority

Dar es Salaam. Government and religious leaders have been urged to step down from positions of authority and genuinely engage with the challenges facing citizens, rather than celebrating or taking pleasure in their suffering.

The appeal was made during the National Christmas Eve Service in Kigoma Region, organised by the Christian Council of Tanzania (CCT).

Speaking at the service on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, Bishop Jackson Mshendwa delivered the Christmas message, saying many leaders fail to remain close to their communities, preventing them from understanding the real struggles of the people they lead.

"We call upon pastors to emulate Jesus Christ by being present among their followers, sharing their hardships, witnessing their struggles, and carrying their burdens to lead effectively," he said.

He added that leaders who distance themselves from the people are often accessed by only a few, leaving others excluded from key decision-making.

This, he said, often results in decisions made without a clear understanding of realities on the ground, leaving citizens confused and dissatisfied.

Bishop Mshendwa also highlighted social media’s role in fuelling negative behaviour.

He cited cases where disasters, such as house fires, noting that instead of offering help, people take photos or videos to share online, reflecting a decline in compassion and solidarity.

"We urge believers to celebrate the festive season by following Christ’s example, removing fear among the public. To live a meaningful life, one must avoid favouring others based on personal interests and practice moderation in all they use or consume to ensure peaceful celebrations," he said.

He reiterated that a good leader remains at the centre of the people they lead, as failing to understand their challenges is equivalent to failing to lead.

True leadership, he said, must be grounded in compassion, accountability, and service.

CCT Kigoma Chairman, Pastor Thobias Msigaro, encouraged believers to work hard and refrain from complaining, noting that the Bible teaches that God blesses those who seek Him.

Concluding, Bishop Mshendwa said the message of Christmas is “God with us,” urging people to do good at all times while remaining vigilant of the devil’s constant presence.