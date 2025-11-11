Catholic bishops call for peace anchored in justice

Dar es Salaam. Catholic Church leaders in Tanzania have called for continued prayers and national reflection to foster peace grounded in justice. They warned that the country risks losing its dignity and unity if violence and unrest persist.

Their message, delivered during special requiem Masses across several regions, urged Tanzanians to acknowledge the underlying causes of recent unrest and seek honest mediators committed to repentance, reconciliation, and truth.

The bishops’ call comes days after violent protests erupted in various parts of the country following the October 29 general election, resulting in loss of life, injuries, and destruction of public and private property.

In Dar es Salaam, the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese, Juda Thadeus Ruwa’ichi, expressed during the November 10 Mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral that the incidents had wounded the nation and tainted its honor.

“The country has not only lost its dignity but also its citizens, who were killed unjustly. Some were shot dead while protesting, but the penalty for protesting is not death by bullet.

Others were even followed and killed in their own homes. This does not reflect Tanzania in any way and is an abomination before God,” said Archbishop Ruwa’ichi.

He further lamented the nation’s loss of vision for justice, stressing that many now speak of peace without recognizing that true peace cannot exist without justice.

“Justice is the foundation of peace. We must remember that. When we abandon justice, we lose the very essence of peace,” he stated.

Quoting scripture, he reminded Christians that causing harm or scandal is detestable to God.

“As we pray for our brothers and sisters who lost their lives during the election week, let us ask God to grant us the wisdom and courage to act justly and truthfully,” he added.

A call for healing and reflection

In Mbeya, Archbishop Gervas Nyaisonga explained that the decision to hold the special Mass was inspired by six key intentions: to pray for the deceased, the injured, and the missing; to console those who lost property; to encourage national reflection; and to seek healing from God.

He noted that incidents of violence before and after the election had claimed lives and caused extensive property damage, particularly in the Mbeya and Songwe regions.

“This year’s election has resulted in the deaths of both the guilty and the innocent—children, youth, elders, women, men, civilians, and even police officers. On November 4, I witnessed long lines of people buying coffins and funeral processions leaving Mbeya in sorrow,” he said.

Archbishop Nyaisonga added that the tragedy was so widespread that it was difficult to determine who should be consoled first.

“We are mourning as a nation. The losses are too many, but perhaps God allowed this to awaken us from the slumber that made us forget essential values,” he reflected.

He urged citizens to re-examine the moral and social direction of the nation. “We must accept that there were fundamental reasons that led us here. We need sincere mediators—people willing to repent and help us uncover the roots of the problem so that no one exploits these crises for personal gain,” he said.

Time for national repentance

In Arusha, Archbishop Isaac Amani issued a pastoral letter on November 7, calling on Tanzanians to unite in prayer, fasting, and deep reflection following the violence witnessed during the October 29 election.

He expressed sorrow over the deaths, injuries, and destruction that occurred in various cities, stating that these incidents shocked the world and tarnished the image of a nation long admired for its peace.

“What happened that day shocked both us and the world. Tanzania was reborn in sorrow. I urge all believers to pray for those who lost their lives, the injured, and those mourning their loved ones,” said Archbishop Amani.

He noted that the violence left physical and psychological scars, especially among children who witnessed brutality in their homes.

“The nation must now seek healing and comfort from God while reflecting on its respect for life and human dignity,” he said, quoting the Book of Jeremiah: “A voice is heard in Ramah, mourning and great weeping” (Jeremiah 31:15).

Archbishop Amani compared the current national wounds to the biblical story of Cain and Abel, warning that anger and hatred can destroy fraternity.

“We have abandoned brotherhood and turned against one another. The voice of your brother’s blood cries out from the ground,” he said.

He urged all religious leaders and citizens to continue reciting the “Tanzania Justice and Peace” prayer until the nation finds divine restoration.

Protect the sanctity of life

In Musoma, Bishop Michael Msonganzila reminded Christians that all humans are created in the image of God, including both the victims and perpetrators of violence.

“We must become defenders of life. Catechists should teach people the meaning of life—it is a sacred gift meant to glorify God. Our message is clear: do not kill,” he said.