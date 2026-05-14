Bodaboda rider reportedly murdered, motorcycle stolen in Morogoro

Morogoro. A bodaboda rider identified as Ally Kambi (24), a resident of Kingolwira in Morogoro Municipality, is believed to have been killed and his motorcycle stolen by unknown individuals who allegedly hired him for a trip in the Mkono wa Mara area in Morogoro District.

A family account from the deceased’s uncle, Mr Shukuru Msonga, said the young man was hired by an unknown person on the night of Monday, May 11, 2026, and never returned home.

His body was later discovered on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in a bush in the Mkono wa Mara area, bearing signs of injuries.

“After he failed to return home for a full day, we reported the matter to the local government office and police station, and a search began. We looked for him in different areas, including hospitals, and informed bodaboda groups. Eventually, we were told a body had been found in the bush,” said Mr Msonga.

He added that when the family arrived at the scene, they identified the body as that of their relative, noting that it bore injuries. Nearby, they found a stick and a blood-soaked T-shirt.

The attackers are also alleged to have stolen his motorcycle, an unknown amount of money, and his mobile phone.

Another deceased’s uncle, Mr Ahmed Ramadhani, said he received news of his disappearance on May 11, 2026, and joined search efforts until the body was found in the Mkambarani area.

“Death is inevitable for everyone, but this particular death is very painful because he was robbed of his life and his property, including his motorcycle. He was a disciplined, calm young man who did not like conflict. He has left behind a wife and children,” he said.

Some bodaboda riders who worked with him said the deceased was not in the habit of staying late at the stage and usually returned home early, which is why they became concerned when he failed to return.

One rider, Mr Fadhil Shabaani, said the deceased left the Kingolwira stage with a passenger on the day of the incident and never returned.

“The next morning, we heard that Ally was being searched for. We all joined his family in the search. Later, we received information that his body had been found in the bush and his motorcycle stolen. His family confirmed the body was his,” he said.

He added that the motorcycle the deceased used was under a temporary arrangement from a friend who had lent it to him for a few days for work.

Mr Shabaani said incidents of bodaboda killings and motorcycle theft in Kingolwira had previously reduced, making riders less cautious, but noted that this incident had renewed fear and would force them to be more vigilant.