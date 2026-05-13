Chief Justice urges youth to turn talent into self- employment

Dar es Salaam. Chief Justice George Masaju has urged young Tanzanians to focus on using their talents, knowledge and creativity to create self-employment opportunities instead of relying on scarce salaried jobs.

Speaking earlier this week, Justice Masaju said young people should avoid spending too much time searching for formal employment, noting that innovation and skills development offer more sustainable opportunities.

“Our young people who are talented should not waste time looking for paid engagement.

Instead, they should use their talents, knowledge and imagination to employ themselves and contribute to national development,” he said.

He added that the youth remain the country’s most important resource for driving socio-economic and technological transformation, saying creative use of talent in arts, science and innovation can significantly improve livelihoods and national progress.

Justice Masaju encouraged young people to shift their mindset towards entrepreneurship, saying self-employment built on talent can provide long-term stability and independence.

He also noted that Tanzania’s youth are well positioned to raise the country’s global profile and reduce dependency on developed economies.

“Talent, knowledge and resourcefulness will give you permanent employment,” he said.

The Chief Justice was speaking during the launch of a book titled Sing Gratitude, written by Advocate Aisha Saidi Kingu.

He commended Ms Kingu for using her literary talent in poetry and encouraged other young people to emulate her example.

“Young people should learn from Aisha,” he said.

Justice Masaju also called on youth to develop a reading culture, saying books help broaden thinking, build confidence and improve professional capacity.

“Reading books broadens the mind, enriches professionalism and enables meaningful contribution to national development,” he said.

The book was edited by assistant lecturer Mr Yusto Habiye from the University of Dar es Salaam, who said it offers lessons on gratitude and resilience.

Aisha’s father, Dr Saidi Kingu, said her writing talent was first identified by a teacher while she was in Standard Four, after which it was shared with her parents.