Buhongwa residents move to restore police station after election violence

Mwanza. Residents of Buhongwa Ward and neighbouring Lwanhima Ward in Nyamagana District have pledged to rebuild Buhongwa Police Station, which was set ablaze during post-election violence following the 2025 General Election.

The initiative comes as residents continue to grapple with the impact of the destruction, which forced them to travel long distances to access police services.

Before it was burnt down, the station served more than 200,000 people across the two wards and parts of Mkolani Ward.

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Speaking at a community meeting on the challenges caused by the loss of the station and appealing for forgiveness on behalf of those involved in the arson, Buhongwa Ward Councillor, Mr Nelson Mfinanga, said the young people responsible had reflected on their actions and sent him to convey their apology.

“After the suffering we have endured since our police station was burned down, they now say enough is enough and are ready to work with the police to restore services,” said Mr Mfinanga.

He said residents had already begun contributing materials for reconstruction, expressing confidence that a collective decision would soon be reached to restore the essential service.

“In a short time, we will leave here with a shared decision so that this important service can return,” he said.

Mr Mfinanga also commended the Ward Police Officer, Police Inspector Clemence Masululi, for continuing to serve a ward of 18 streets despite the absence of a functioning station.

Speaking at a public meeting held at the site of the burnt station on Monday, June 22, 2026, Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Wilbrod Mutafungwa endorsed the community’s request to rebuild the facility through self-help contributions, while urging residents to reflect on the circumstances that led to its destruction.

“We forgive you, but you must reflect deeply on what led you to burn the police station, along with private property and other government offices,” said DCP Mutafungwa.

While backing the reconstruction plan, he urged residents to safeguard peace and ensure such incidents do not recur.

“We must think carefully. After reflection, let us all agree that we will never allow acts of violence and destruction in our communities again,” he said.

Business operators and other residents supported the initiative, citing difficulties caused by the absence of the station.

“We have suffered a lot since the station was burned. If you meet someone on the road, you become afraid. We urge people not to repeat such actions,” said businessman Mahiri Chacha.

Resident Zaidi Harub added, “We have faced many challenges since the station was destroyed. We live in fear. We ask that such acts should never happen again.”

By the end of the meeting, residents had contributed more than Sh5 million in cash, 74 bags of cement, and 1,200 bricks towards the reconstruction effort.