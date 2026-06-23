Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 1,048, including 267 deaths

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has confirmed that Ebola cases in the country have risen to 1,048, with 267 deaths reported, as the outbreak continues to spread across affected regions, according to health authorities and international news agencies.

Officials said the outbreak crossed a major threshold on Sunday when confirmed cases surpassed 1,000 for the first time since the current Ebola outbreak began in May 2026. The rapid increase highlights the ongoing severity of the outbreak, which has strained response efforts in eastern provinces.

By late Monday, updated figures showed that infections had climbed further to 1,048 confirmed cases, alongside 267 deaths, reflecting continued transmission despite containment measures.

Health experts note that the outbreak remains concentrated in hard-to-reach and conflict-affected areas, making contact tracing and surveillance difficult. Humanitarian conditions, including displacement and insecurity, have further complicated efforts to isolate cases and prevent new infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and national health authorities have intensified response operations, including surveillance, community engagement, and deployment of emergency teams. However, officials warn that challenges such as limited healthcare access, population movement, and gaps in contact tracing continue to fuel the spread.

The Ebola outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, has raised regional concern due to its high fatality rate and the absence of a widely available vaccine.

Health agencies have warned that without strengthened response measures, the outbreak could expand further into neighbouring areas.